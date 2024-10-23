NC appoints Lee Ho-jun as new head coach
This announcement comes a month after the dismissal of former manager Kang In-kwon.
Lee Ho-jun, also known as "Ho-buji," was a former LG coach.
The new manager Lee Ho-jun was the captain during NC's first season in the first division in 2013.
After retiring in 2017, he contributed to the team's first overall championship while serving as a coach for NC.
NC explained that they valued his experience and communication skills, which earned him the nickname "Ho-buji."
Lee Ho-jun, returning to his former team as the fourth manager of NC, is scheduled to join the team the day after tomorrow and will lead the final training sessions.
