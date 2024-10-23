NC appoints Lee Ho-jun as new head coach

동영상 고정 취소

The new head coach of the professional baseball team NC, which was eliminated from fall baseball, has been officially appointed as rumored as Lee Ho-jun.



This announcement comes a month after the dismissal of former manager Kang In-kwon.



Lee Ho-jun, also known as "Ho-buji," was a former LG coach.



The new manager Lee Ho-jun was the captain during NC's first season in the first division in 2013.



After retiring in 2017, he contributed to the team's first overall championship while serving as a coach for NC.



NC explained that they valued his experience and communication skills, which earned him the nickname "Ho-buji."



Lee Ho-jun, returning to his former team as the fourth manager of NC, is scheduled to join the team the day after tomorrow and will lead the final training sessions.



