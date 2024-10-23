News 9

KBO Korean Series: first-ever suspended game declared in postseason due to rain

[Anchor]

For the first time in the history of fall baseball, a suspended game was declared in the first game of the Korean Series, which was postponed for another day due to rain.

Amid criticism directed at the KBO for proceeding with the game, Samsung Lions and KIA Tigers will effectively play a doubleheader tomorrow, with the remaining first game and the second game.

This is a report by reporter Lee Mu-hyung.

[Report]

Cheers and encouragement from the crowd pour out towards the ground maintenance staff as they roll up the tarpaulin.

[Commentary: "Everything is very orderly. They are working hard."]

However, the cheers turned into sighs as the unprecedented suspended game in fall baseball was declared.

Despite the heavy rain, the KBO insisted on proceeding with the game, leading to an unusual situation where the tarpaulin had to be unfolded and folded four times.

With the ground becoming a mess, players were exposed to the risk of injury.

[Park Jin-man/Samsung Lions Manager: "I expressed my honest feelings, and I think we need to move on from that. Anyway, I’m glad that both teams managed to get through yesterday without any injuries."]

Fans, who spent more time getting rained on than watching the game, could not hide their disappointment.

[Kim Dan-hee & Bang Jun-sung/Baseball Fans: "I think I won't be able to come for the second game, so I came for the first game today, which makes it even more disappointing."]

The forecasted autumn rain soaked the ground for two consecutive days.

At 4 PM, the scheduled start time for the delayed game, as you can see, it is raining in Gwangju, and the ground is already very wet.

This time, the KBO decided to postpone the remaining first game and the second game by a day.

If the game had been played today, Samsung would have faced greater disappointment as their hitting momentum would have been interrupted and they would not have been able to utilize their ace, Won Tae-in. However, with the game postponed to tomorrow, both teams have gained time to regroup.

[Lee Bum-ho/KIA Tigers Manager: "Since Won Tae-in is out and we have to face the middle relievers for four innings, I think it could turn out to be a more favorable situation for us."]

It remains to be seen which team will adapt better to the variable of autumn rain, as the competition between the two teams will resume from the sixth inning of the first game tomorrow and immediately continue into the second game.

This is KBS News, Lee Mu-hyung.

