Marathon gold medalist Hwang Young-cho advises amateurs against wearing carbon plate running shoes

Recently, as more people enjoy running, numerous debates have emerged among enthusiasts.



Among these, the hot topic is whether the elastic shoes that help shorten records, known as carbon plate running shoes, should be worn by the general public.



What did the thoughts of the Barcelona Olympic gold medalist and coach Hwang Young-cho entail?



Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the story.



[Report]



A warning notice that has become a hot topic among running enthusiasts and runners recently.



The warning notice titled 'Carbon Plate Running Shoes Monitoring Notice' states that if one does not meet certain criteria, they should not wear carbon plate shoes.



Of course, it is a humorous warning, but among runners, carbon plate shoes is already a serious topic of debate.



[Kim Jang-hyun/Running Enthusiast: "I believe that those who are not skilled should be monitored for wearing carbon plate shoes because they often get injured."]



Are carbon plate shoes really unsuitable for the general public?



I asked Coach Hwang Young-cho, one of the top authorities in running in South Korea, about the carbon plate shoes debate.



Coach Hwang's opinion was firm.



[Hwang Young-cho/National Sports Promotion Foundation Marathon Coach: "(Carbon plate shoes) are scientifically designed shoes aimed at achieving a two-hour marathon. However, one must have the body capable of utilizing that function, and the general public does not possess that body, so they are just mimicking Kipchoge."]



Another issue among runners is the so-called landing technique debate, which concerns which part of the foot to land on while running.



Recently, as the midfoot strike method, which uses the middle of the foot, has become popular, Coach Hwang quickly clarified this debate as well.



[Hwang Young-Cho/National Sports Promotion Foundation Marathon Coach: "The midfoot strike is used by elite long-distance runners when they are running at very high speeds. General amateurs do not run at a speed that requires a midfoot strike. They should naturally land on their heels first. That way, it does not put strain on the body."]



Coach Hwang, who is pleased with the increasing popularity of running, emphasized that enthusiasts should enjoy running for health rather than focusing on record-breaking, as it will lead to a long-lasting hobby.



KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.



