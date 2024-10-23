News 9

Marathon gold medalist Hwang Young-cho advises amateurs against wearing carbon plate running shoes

입력 2024.10.23 (01:30)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Recently, as more people enjoy running, numerous debates have emerged among enthusiasts.

Among these, the hot topic is whether the elastic shoes that help shorten records, known as carbon plate running shoes, should be worn by the general public.

What did the thoughts of the Barcelona Olympic gold medalist and coach Hwang Young-cho entail?

Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the story.

[Report]

A warning notice that has become a hot topic among running enthusiasts and runners recently.

The warning notice titled 'Carbon Plate Running Shoes Monitoring Notice' states that if one does not meet certain criteria, they should not wear carbon plate shoes.

Of course, it is a humorous warning, but among runners, carbon plate shoes is already a serious topic of debate.

[Kim Jang-hyun/Running Enthusiast: "I believe that those who are not skilled should be monitored for wearing carbon plate shoes because they often get injured."]

Are carbon plate shoes really unsuitable for the general public?

I asked Coach Hwang Young-cho, one of the top authorities in running in South Korea, about the carbon plate shoes debate.

Coach Hwang's opinion was firm.

[Hwang Young-cho/National Sports Promotion Foundation Marathon Coach: "(Carbon plate shoes) are scientifically designed shoes aimed at achieving a two-hour marathon. However, one must have the body capable of utilizing that function, and the general public does not possess that body, so they are just mimicking Kipchoge."]

Another issue among runners is the so-called landing technique debate, which concerns which part of the foot to land on while running.

Recently, as the midfoot strike method, which uses the middle of the foot, has become popular, Coach Hwang quickly clarified this debate as well.

[Hwang Young-Cho/National Sports Promotion Foundation Marathon Coach: "The midfoot strike is used by elite long-distance runners when they are running at very high speeds. General amateurs do not run at a speed that requires a midfoot strike. They should naturally land on their heels first. That way, it does not put strain on the body."]

Coach Hwang, who is pleased with the increasing popularity of running, emphasized that enthusiasts should enjoy running for health rather than focusing on record-breaking, as it will lead to a long-lasting hobby.

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Marathon gold medalist Hwang Young-cho advises amateurs against wearing carbon plate running shoes
    • 입력 2024-10-23 01:30:41
    News 9
[Anchor]

Recently, as more people enjoy running, numerous debates have emerged among enthusiasts.

Among these, the hot topic is whether the elastic shoes that help shorten records, known as carbon plate running shoes, should be worn by the general public.

What did the thoughts of the Barcelona Olympic gold medalist and coach Hwang Young-cho entail?

Reporter Lee Jun-hee has the story.

[Report]

A warning notice that has become a hot topic among running enthusiasts and runners recently.

The warning notice titled 'Carbon Plate Running Shoes Monitoring Notice' states that if one does not meet certain criteria, they should not wear carbon plate shoes.

Of course, it is a humorous warning, but among runners, carbon plate shoes is already a serious topic of debate.

[Kim Jang-hyun/Running Enthusiast: "I believe that those who are not skilled should be monitored for wearing carbon plate shoes because they often get injured."]

Are carbon plate shoes really unsuitable for the general public?

I asked Coach Hwang Young-cho, one of the top authorities in running in South Korea, about the carbon plate shoes debate.

Coach Hwang's opinion was firm.

[Hwang Young-cho/National Sports Promotion Foundation Marathon Coach: "(Carbon plate shoes) are scientifically designed shoes aimed at achieving a two-hour marathon. However, one must have the body capable of utilizing that function, and the general public does not possess that body, so they are just mimicking Kipchoge."]

Another issue among runners is the so-called landing technique debate, which concerns which part of the foot to land on while running.

Recently, as the midfoot strike method, which uses the middle of the foot, has become popular, Coach Hwang quickly clarified this debate as well.

[Hwang Young-Cho/National Sports Promotion Foundation Marathon Coach: "The midfoot strike is used by elite long-distance runners when they are running at very high speeds. General amateurs do not run at a speed that requires a midfoot strike. They should naturally land on their heels first. That way, it does not put strain on the body."]

Coach Hwang, who is pleased with the increasing popularity of running, emphasized that enthusiasts should enjoy running for health rather than focusing on record-breaking, as it will lead to a long-lasting hobby.

KBS News, Lee Jun-hee.
이준희
이준희 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] “납치에 폭행, 전기고문까지”…‘범죄 도시’에 가다

[단독] “납치에 폭행, 전기고문까지”…‘범죄 도시’에 가다
[단독] 차 타자마자 ‘권총’ 겨눠<br>…“납치·고문에 각막 잃었다”

[단독] 차 타자마자 ‘권총’ 겨눠…“납치·고문에 각막 잃었다”
“파병 북한군” 추가 영상에 인공기까지…북 “근거 없는 소문”

“파병 북한군” 추가 영상에 인공기까지…북 “근거 없는 소문”
대통령실 “문제 구체적으로 <br>알려줘야…김 여사 이미 활동 자제”

대통령실 “문제 구체적으로 알려줘야…김 여사 이미 활동 자제”
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.