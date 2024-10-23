S. Korean Olympic chief faces controversy over anti-corruption act violation

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



South Korean Olympic chief Lee Kee-heung has become embroiled in controversy over a violation of the Anti-Corruption Act during a National Assembly audit.



President Lee responded that he did not pay for the costs related to the so-called 'hospitality golf suspicion' involving Chung Mong-gyu, the president of the Football Association, which is a job-related connection and is a subordinate organization.



Reporter Park Sun-woo reports.



[Report]



Chung Mong-gyu, the president of the Football Association, admitted last month that he played golf with Kim Byeong-cheol, the chairman of the Sports Fairness Committee of Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, who reviewed his reappointment after successfully being re-elected for a third term.



It was confirmed during today's National Assembly audit that Lee Kee-heung was also present at the scene of the so-called 'hospitality golf' shortly after the reappointment.



[Kang Yu-jung/Member of the National Assembly Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee: "Who paid for the accommodation, golf fees, and meal costs?"]



[ Lee Kee-heung/Korean Sports Council President: "It was President Chung Mong-gyu who invited me to play."]



If President Lee Kee-heung did not pay for the golf costs, it could be a violation of the Anti-Corruption Act.



This is because President Lee holds a public office, and the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee, which is a higher organization, can take disciplinary actions against the Football Association.



[Kang Yu-jung: "If you received accommodation, golf, or meal hospitality, it would violate the Anti-Corruption Act. Don't you think it looks like a violation of the 'Kim Young-ran Act'?"]



[ Lee Kee-heung: "We did not think that way. It was purely..."]



[Kang Yu-jung: "Even though this is a job-related connection?"]



[ Lee Kee-heung: "I did not recognize that part."]



President Lee's statement that the International Olympic Committee (IOC) is looking into the conflict between the committee and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism also became an issue.



There were criticisms that it was a threatening statement politically utilizing the IOC.



[ Lee Ki-heon/Member of the National Assembly Culture, Sports and Tourism Committee: "I think it intimidated the public. Using the IOC as an excuse, saying we could be expelled from the IOC..."]



[ Lee Kee-heung/Korean Sport & Olympic Committee President: "I never said such a thing. I meant they just asked me about my thoughts on such issues..."]



President Lee also sparked controversy by initially stating that the reason for the increased scale of the sports event was due to a request from the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism, and then changing his statement shortly after.



KBS News, Park Sun-woo.



