Lee Kang-in vows to play every match like a final at Champions League press conference
In preparation for the Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven tomorrow morning, Lee Kang-in participated in the press conference as a representative player of Paris Saint-Germain FC.
He expressed his determination in fluent Spanish, so let's take a listen.
[Lee Kang-in/Paris Saint-Germain: "Every match in this Champions League is like a final for us. In tomorrow's game, we will do our best to secure 3 points."]
On Oct. 20, Lee Kang-in scored his fourth goal in the league and is showing great form!
This time, he is set to challenge for his first goal in this season's Champions League.
- 입력 2024-10-23 01:30:42
