Lee Kang-in vows to play every match like a final at Champions League press conference

Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain FC attended a press conference representing the team ahead of their Champions League match.



In preparation for the Champions League match against PSV Eindhoven tomorrow morning, Lee Kang-in participated in the press conference as a representative player of Paris Saint-Germain FC.



He expressed his determination in fluent Spanish, so let's take a listen.



[Lee Kang-in/Paris Saint-Germain: "Every match in this Champions League is like a final for us. In tomorrow's game, we will do our best to secure 3 points."]



On Oct. 20, Lee Kang-in scored his fourth goal in the league and is showing great form!



This time, he is set to challenge for his first goal in this season's Champions League.



