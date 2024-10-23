News Today

[News Today] YOON, HAN AT ODDS AFTER TALKS

[LEAD]
Tensions between the President and People Power Party leader are rising up after their meeting. Han Dong hoon's team accused that President Yoon essentially rejected a proposal about First Lady Kim Keon-hee. The presidential office strongly refuted this claim.

[REPORT]
Reports from ruling party officials expressing disappointment after the meeting between President Yoon Suk Yeol and People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon two days ago have continued to emerge.

They claim that the president had essentially refused Han's proposal to resolve the issues related to first lady Kim Keon-hee, such as stopping her public appearances, investigating allegations against her, and carrying out a personnel reshuffle.

But the presidential office, which had claimed that the government and the ruling party agreed to work together, refuted the reports.

On the issue of stopping the first lady's public appearances, the top office claimed that the president had said that the first lady is having a hard time and that she would further cut down on her public activities.

Yoon also purportedly asked Han to be more specific in regards to conducting investigation and personnel reform.

While referring to his mother-in-law, the president reportedly added that even his family could be investigated and dealt with if valid allegations existed.

As for the special counsel bill, Yoon said that he trusts PPP lawmakers although it can't be helped if they change their minds.

Such remarks seem to show strong disapproval about Han inside the top office.

On the day of the talks, Han did not respond to the order of accompaniment issued to the first lady by the opposition party.

A presidential official said the president had personally asked Han to respond to political attacks together and that Han should think deeply about what the president had meant by that.

