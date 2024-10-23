[News Today] HYUNDAI MOTOR LISTED IN INDIA
[LEAD]
Hyundai Motor has been listed on the Indian stock exchange, for the first time, securing 4.5 trillion won. We're talking about 3.3 billion U.S. dollars. Today, we bring you insights into India's market outlook from Mumbai.
[REPORT]
Mumbai, known as the economic capital of India.
Customers and their families receive consultations at a Hyundai Motor store in downtown Mumbai.
A compact SUV developed specifically for the Indian market receives particular attention.
Hyundai Motor customer/
I want to go for an SUV right now, so there are few cars which I prefer. CRETA is my first choice.
As the most populous country in the world, India has a massive market.
Korean automobiles hold the second largest market share after Japanese cars.
Representative of Hyundai Motor store in Mumbai/
Service network is a very plus point for Hyundai. We have all India good network where services are taken care of. They don't have that much service points.
Hyundai Motor India has been listed on the Indian stock market.
It comes 27 years after the automaker's debut in India, and it's the first listing of its overseas subsidiary.
Hyundai Motor says its IPO has raised 4.5 trillion won, or around 3.3 billion dollars.
Chung Eui-sun/ Chair, Hyundai Motor Group
India's technologies and IT sectors are developing fast. We have much to work on together in the future.
Hyundai Motor plans to increase its market share in the Indian market and use it as a bridgehead for exports to the Middle East and Europe.
But there are still some tasks ahead.
India's auto sector remains stagnant, and demand for electric vehicles is plummeting worldwide.
