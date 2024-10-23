[News Today] KOREAN FOODS CAPTIVATE EUROPE
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
We now head over to France. spicy Korean dishes, including tteokbokki and kimchi, are gaining popularity in Europe. At a recent food expo in France, 'spicy flavors' dominated the K-food trend. We have the details.
[REPORT]
Overseas buyers sample tteokbokki in a cup.
Some of them are being introduced to Korean food for the first time through tteokbokki.
Some 7,000 food businesses from around the globe gathered at SIAL Paris, one of the three biggest food expos in the world.
Cup tteokbokki, which had already been exported to large European distributors, is the trade show's hottest item.
Jo Jae-gon/ Tteokbokki Company CEO
Korean ramyeon has become popular with their spiciness. The spice of tteokbokki and kimchi are now growing hot in Europe as well.
The export of tteok-related products such as tteokbokki has been growing steadily for the past five years. Last year, in particular, saw an increase of over 50% from the previous year.
The spice craze in Europe is spreading to kimchi and Korean seasonings, such as gochujang and ssamjang.
Dutch Buyer/
They believe it is healthy it's a different taste. It has this spicy kick in it. I like it myself also. It's different and that's why it's interesting.
This trend is driven by the Europeans' interest in Korean food shown in increasingly popular Korean dramas.
Nam Sang-hee/ Korea Agro-Fisheries, Food Trade Corp.
Awareness of Korean food has grown so it's okay to use Korean words, like gochujang, ssamjang, gimbap and sul, in marketing.
Thanks to successful quarantine negotiations, heat-processed poultry products can be exported to Europe, starting this year.
Consequently, the Korean chicken soup samgyetang and frozen fried chicken are expected to be the new key export items.
Riding the K-food momentum, Korean conglomerates have attended the food expo for the first time to seek diversification of Korean foods in the European market.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] KOREAN FOODS CAPTIVATE EUROPE
-
- 입력 2024-10-23 15:58:51
- 수정2024-10-23 15:59:22
[LEAD]
We now head over to France. spicy Korean dishes, including tteokbokki and kimchi, are gaining popularity in Europe. At a recent food expo in France, 'spicy flavors' dominated the K-food trend. We have the details.
[REPORT]
Overseas buyers sample tteokbokki in a cup.
Some of them are being introduced to Korean food for the first time through tteokbokki.
Some 7,000 food businesses from around the globe gathered at SIAL Paris, one of the three biggest food expos in the world.
Cup tteokbokki, which had already been exported to large European distributors, is the trade show's hottest item.
Jo Jae-gon/ Tteokbokki Company CEO
Korean ramyeon has become popular with their spiciness. The spice of tteokbokki and kimchi are now growing hot in Europe as well.
The export of tteok-related products such as tteokbokki has been growing steadily for the past five years. Last year, in particular, saw an increase of over 50% from the previous year.
The spice craze in Europe is spreading to kimchi and Korean seasonings, such as gochujang and ssamjang.
Dutch Buyer/
They believe it is healthy it's a different taste. It has this spicy kick in it. I like it myself also. It's different and that's why it's interesting.
This trend is driven by the Europeans' interest in Korean food shown in increasingly popular Korean dramas.
Nam Sang-hee/ Korea Agro-Fisheries, Food Trade Corp.
Awareness of Korean food has grown so it's okay to use Korean words, like gochujang, ssamjang, gimbap and sul, in marketing.
Thanks to successful quarantine negotiations, heat-processed poultry products can be exported to Europe, starting this year.
Consequently, the Korean chicken soup samgyetang and frozen fried chicken are expected to be the new key export items.
Riding the K-food momentum, Korean conglomerates have attended the food expo for the first time to seek diversification of Korean foods in the European market.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.