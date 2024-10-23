[News Today] FROM VIRAL RECIPES TO PRODUCTS

입력 2024-10-23 16:00:29 수정 2024-10-23 16:01:07 News Today





[LEAD]

Sharing personalized cooking recipes on social media are becoming a thing now. There's even a term for it, 'Naesipi,' which means 'My recipe' in Korean. The food industry is capitalizing on this trend by launching products inspired by these custom recipes.



[REPORT]

A video posted on YouTube by singer Sung Si-kyung.



Ingredients including milk and cheese go into the instant noodle or ramyeon.



Based on a recipe that made the rounds on social media, it's a dish that transforms ramyeon into pasta.



Such recipes beloved by consumers have been turned into actual products for sale.



This cup ramyeon newly introduced last month has already sold more than two million while its regular ramyeon counterpart was also released a month earlier than scheduled due to popular demand.



Park So-hee / Ramyeon company marketing team

It's all about enjoying existing goods in line with changing consumer preference. These recipes are verified and proven.



This ice cream manufacturer is showcasing products after receiving recipe ideas from customers and having them undergo an online vote and deliberations.



In this year's contest, an elementary school student's proposal won the top prize.



Kim Bo-min / Elementary 6th grade (winning idea)

My friends sent me photos of them eating my recipe-turned product saying it's tasty. There was so much hype, it felt unreal.



Products made in collaboration with consumers naturally have better public reaction.



Lee Se-jin / Ice cream company marketing communications team

Sales are good. We continue to hold contests to develop new flavors that are by consumers and for consumers.



A menu that made headlines in a cooking competition has also turned into a commercial product in line with consumer demand.



Oh Joo-yong / Convenience store managing firm

Some 20,000 products sell out each day. Customers love it. It's very popular.



Culinary dishes created through consumer and corporate communication are becoming mega hit products.