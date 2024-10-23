[News Today] CHO YONG-PIL DROPS NEW ALBUM IN 11 YEARS

[LEAD]

Veteran singer Cho Yong-pil, returned with a new album in 11 years. This is already his 20th full album, and he hinted this could be his final album.



[REPORT]

Music 'Come back to Busan harbor' (1976)



♬'Short Hair' (1980)



Singer Cho Yong-pil, a living legend in Korean music.



Cho Yong-pil / Singer (1986, KBS ‘100-Minute Show’)

I was able to sing thanks to you. I will keep doing my best moving forward.



♬ 'It'll be okay' (2024)



He has kept that promise for over 50 years.



The new songs he released, the first in 11 years, are meant to give encouragement to all living in this day and age.



Cho Yong-pil / Singer

On the losers' side, what would they think? Maybe “I will win next time” or “I'm strong, it's okay for now".



♬ 'Timing' (2024)



The album released by the 74-year-old containing rock, ballad and dance songs almost seems like a compilation of his entire singing career. It's colorful and also serious.



Cho Yong-pil / Singer

Album wise, this could be my last. But if there's a good song, I will go at it again.



♬ 'Bounce' (2013)



The first million seller on the Korean music scene and the first to top ten million in cumulative album sales.



The secret to his numerous records is his unwavering passion for music.



No Gil-suk / Cho Yong-pil fan club

We’re overjoyed by news of a new album. We‘re grateful for his creative pains.



Through generations, Cho has sung songs that give comfort and hope to the Korean people.



He meets his fans again next month through four concerts.