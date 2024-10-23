[News Today] CHO YONG-PIL DROPS NEW ALBUM IN 11 YEARS
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
Veteran singer Cho Yong-pil, returned with a new album in 11 years. This is already his 20th full album, and he hinted this could be his final album.
[REPORT]
Music 'Come back to Busan harbor' (1976)
♬'Short Hair' (1980)
Singer Cho Yong-pil, a living legend in Korean music.
Cho Yong-pil / Singer (1986, KBS ‘100-Minute Show’)
I was able to sing thanks to you. I will keep doing my best moving forward.
♬ 'It'll be okay' (2024)
He has kept that promise for over 50 years.
The new songs he released, the first in 11 years, are meant to give encouragement to all living in this day and age.
Cho Yong-pil / Singer
On the losers' side, what would they think? Maybe “I will win next time” or “I'm strong, it's okay for now".
♬ 'Timing' (2024)
The album released by the 74-year-old containing rock, ballad and dance songs almost seems like a compilation of his entire singing career. It's colorful and also serious.
Cho Yong-pil / Singer
Album wise, this could be my last. But if there's a good song, I will go at it again.
♬ 'Bounce' (2013)
The first million seller on the Korean music scene and the first to top ten million in cumulative album sales.
The secret to his numerous records is his unwavering passion for music.
No Gil-suk / Cho Yong-pil fan club
We’re overjoyed by news of a new album. We‘re grateful for his creative pains.
Through generations, Cho has sung songs that give comfort and hope to the Korean people.
He meets his fans again next month through four concerts.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] CHO YONG-PIL DROPS NEW ALBUM IN 11 YEARS
-
- 입력 2024-10-23 16:02:28
- 수정2024-10-23 16:03:44
[LEAD]
Veteran singer Cho Yong-pil, returned with a new album in 11 years. This is already his 20th full album, and he hinted this could be his final album.
[REPORT]
Music 'Come back to Busan harbor' (1976)
♬'Short Hair' (1980)
Singer Cho Yong-pil, a living legend in Korean music.
Cho Yong-pil / Singer (1986, KBS ‘100-Minute Show’)
I was able to sing thanks to you. I will keep doing my best moving forward.
♬ 'It'll be okay' (2024)
He has kept that promise for over 50 years.
The new songs he released, the first in 11 years, are meant to give encouragement to all living in this day and age.
Cho Yong-pil / Singer
On the losers' side, what would they think? Maybe “I will win next time” or “I'm strong, it's okay for now".
♬ 'Timing' (2024)
The album released by the 74-year-old containing rock, ballad and dance songs almost seems like a compilation of his entire singing career. It's colorful and also serious.
Cho Yong-pil / Singer
Album wise, this could be my last. But if there's a good song, I will go at it again.
♬ 'Bounce' (2013)
The first million seller on the Korean music scene and the first to top ten million in cumulative album sales.
The secret to his numerous records is his unwavering passion for music.
No Gil-suk / Cho Yong-pil fan club
We’re overjoyed by news of a new album. We‘re grateful for his creative pains.
Through generations, Cho has sung songs that give comfort and hope to the Korean people.
He meets his fans again next month through four concerts.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.