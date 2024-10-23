[News Today] JENNIE ‘MANTRA’ ENTERS BILLBOARD

입력 2024-10-23 16:03:25 수정 2024-10-23 16:04:00 News Today





[LEAD]

Singer JENNIE from girl group BLACKPINK has entered Billboard's music chart with her solo single, "Mantra." We have the details.



[REPORT]

Jennie from girl group Black Pink, entered Billboard's music chart with her solo single.



According to data released Tuesday, Jennie's new single 'Mantra' debuted at number 98 on the Hot 100, Billboard's main singles chart.



This is the second time that Jennie entered the Billboard chart as a solo artist. The first time was in 2023.



However, the first song, 'One of the Girls,' was a collaboration with pop star The Weeknd.



So, 'Mantra' is her first truly single solo to debut on Billboard's chart.



Last week, her song entered the British singles' chart at 37th place, the highest ranking for a female K-pop solo artist.



She is setting new personal records at many global music charts.



'Mantra' was released to mark the International Day of the Girl Child on October 11th and contains the message of loving oneself and rooting for one another.