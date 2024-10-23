Kim Jong-un inspects ICBM base, unveils missile silo in latest show of N. Korea’s nuclear strength

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In the meantime, Chairman Kim Jong-un inspected an intercontinental ballistic missile base and showcased nuclear capabilities.



He also revealed the missile underground storage facility, known as a 'silo,' for the first time, which is interpreted as a move in light of the upcoming U.S. presidential election.



Reporter Go Eun-hee has the story.



[Report]



Chairman Kim Jong-un caresses the warhead of a medium-range hypersonic missile and receives reports from military officials in front of an intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) mounted on a transportable launch platform (TEL).



These are photos released by North Korean media, stating that Kim inspected the strategic missile base.



Kim Jong-un stated, "The threat posed by the United States' strategic nuclear capabilities to our security environment is increasing," and instructed to "maintain a thorough response posture of nuclear forces."



[Korean Central TV: "(Chairman Kim) emphasized the need to ensure a thorough response posture to swiftly deliver strategic counterstrikes to adversaries at any time."]



This is the first time North Korea has publicly revealed its strategic missile base, which has been kept secret, and a South Korean military official noted that it appears to be the first exposure of the missile underground storage facility, known as a 'silo,' to the outside world.



North Korean media also released scenes of Kim Jong-un walking along a bushy path, reminiscent of a scene from last March when he observed a short-range ballistic missile launch with his daughter Ju-ae and then descended a forest path.



At that time, it was presumed that North Korea released such scenes to hint at the construction of silo facilities near the Dongchang-ri satellite launch site, and this time, it seems they have raised the threat level by revealing parts of the newly constructed base.



[Yang Wook/Research Fellow at the Asan Institute for Policy Studies: "(The base) seems to have been relatively completed not long ago, and they want to show that they are focusing on the ability to actually launch missiles, that they have well-equipped the base."]



With about two weeks until the U.S. presidential election, some analysts suggest that North Korea may be showcasing its nuclear capabilities as a pretext for war deterrence in response to growing international criticism over its deployment in the Ukraine war.



This is KBS News, Go Eun-hee.



