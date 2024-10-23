News 9

U.S. confirms N. Korean troops deployed to Russia

[Anchor]

Hello everyone.

This is the 9 o'clock news on Wednesday.

The U.S. government, which has been somewhat cautious regarding the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia, has issued its first official statement.

The U.S. Secretary of Defense stated that there is evidence of North Korean forces being in Russia.

The first report is by Lee Hwa-jin.

[Report]

The U.S. government has maintained a cautious stance on the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia, always adding the caveat "if true."

[Vedant Patel/Deputy Spokesperson, U.S. State Department/Local time, Oct. 22: "If it is true that DPRK soliders are joining Putin's war against Ukraine, it certainly would mark a dangerous and highly concerning development."]

This was due to the judgment that an internal assessment of where and what missions the North Korean troops would be performing was a priority.

The first official statement from the U.S. government came five days after the National Intelligence Service confirmed the deployment of North Korean troops.

On Oct. 23 local time, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin met with reporters in Rome, Italy, and stated that there is evidence of North Korean forces being in Russia.

[Lloyd Austin/U.S. Secretary of Defense: "Well, our analysts are continuing to look at this now. There is there is evidence that there are DPRK troops, you know, in Russia."]

Secretary Austin did not specify the scale of North Korean forces in Russia or the areas of deployment, but he mentioned that it is something that needs to be monitored closely.

He also expressed concern that the deployment of North Korean troops is a very serious issue that will affect not only Europe but also the Indo-Pacific region.

With the confirmation of the U.S. government's official position, it is expected that cooperation between South Korea and the U.S. regarding the North's troop deployment to Russia will gain further momentum.

This is KBS News, Lee Hwa-jin.

