[Exclusive] Kidnapping caught on camera: Koreans vanish into the darkness

[Anchor]

Yes, here’s the next story.

Following yesterday's report, we continue to cover the reality of the Cambodian crime syndicate.

The testimonies of the kidnapping victims that our reporters met were consistent.

They all stated that an organization member who came to greet them at the airport put them in a van and took them somewhere.

Therefore, our reporters conducted an undercover investigation at Phnom Penh Airport.

As a result, we captured what is presumed to be an actual kidnapping.

This is a special report by reporter Won Dong-hee.

[Report]

Just before a flight from Incheon arrives, a black van stops in the airport parking lot.

A foreigner dressed in black gets out of the car and heads towards the arrival gate.

Soon after, he meets a Korean person and immediately takes a 'proof shot'.

[Kidnapping victim Mr. C: "They take pictures of everything and send them to the organization... If you are on a train, they say you are on the train, and now you have arrived at the airport."]

They put the Korean into the van.

["Did he get in? Did he get in? Let's go, follow that one. '7607.'"]

They drove for about 10 minutes on a rainy street.

["They're going really fast, really fast. Don't get too close, slow down."]

They stop in front of a building with no signs or names.

A moment later, when we checked, there was no one in the car, and the iron gate of the building was firmly closed.

Who could the driver be?

[Kidnapping victim Mr. A/voice altered: "(Have you seen this person inside the Prince Complex?) Yes, I have. He was responsible for watching people with a gun."]

We also reached out to the victims we had been in contact with, and they stated that the driver was a member of the syndicate.

We attempted to report to the police, but.

[Local police call/voice altered: "(I only know the vehicle number, the photo of the person who entered, and the location of the building.) Don't you know the name? It will be difficult to report. Until you know the name."]

They did not accept the report, saying it was not certain that a kidnapping had occurred and that there was insufficient information.

The next day, we visited the building again.

["There’s only a white car, this was the spot."]

The car has disappeared somewhere.

["Look, they are watching."]

A security guard is on alert, peering through the gap in the iron gate at the reporters.

This is how Koreans getting into a van right after arriving at the airport, and this has already become a familiar sight locally.

[Airport tuk-tuk driver: "Chinese people, Staria, Alphard... When Koreans come, they say 'come quickly' (and take them). Probably about ten every day."]

This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.

  [Exclusive] Kidnapping caught on camera: Koreans vanish into the darkness
    입력 2024-10-23 22:38:09
    News 9
