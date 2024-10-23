News 9

N. Korean troops expected to join Russian front line in Kursk

[Anchor]

Claims have emerged from Ukrainian intelligence authorities that North Korean troops deployed to Russia could be stationed at the front line in Kursk as early as Oct. 23 local time.

It is expected that they will be deployed to prevent the advance of Ukrainian forces.

This is reporter Jo Bit-na.

[Report]

Russian military fighter jets have launched attacks on Ukrainian forces in the border area of Kursk.

In southwestern Russia, Kursk Oblast has been occupied by Ukrainian forces since August, with hundreds of square kilometers, including Sudzha, which has gas facilities heading to Europe.

Ukrainian military intelligence has stated that some North Korean troops will be deployed to the Kursk front line for the first time as early as Oct. 23 local time.

Director Kyrylo Budanov predicted, "DPRK troops will be deployed to stop the advance of Ukrainian forces," and claimed, "The exact scale and equipment will be known in a few days."

Additional analysis suggested that "the Russian-deployed North Korean troops will include at least 500 officers and 3 generals."

Meanwhile, Russia is hastening the ratification of the North-Russia treaty.

The Russian State Duma has decided to move up the scheduled ratification review from next month to tomorrow.

Russian President Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in Russia, showcasing their close ties.

Previously, China had only expressed a principled stance regarding the deployment of North Korean troops, and there was no mention of it in this meeting either.

However, the Kremlin explained that there was significant agreement on the situation in Ukraine.

Following the official mention of North Korean troop deployment by the United States, reactions from European countries are also expected to follow soon.

The German Foreign Ministry summoned the DPRK chargé d'affaires in Germany today to protest that supporting Russia with troops would be a serious violation of international law.

This is Jo Bit-na reporting from Berlin for KBS News.

