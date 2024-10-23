News 9

[Exclusive] Cambodian syndicate colludes with local police and military, hindering reporting and rescue efforts

입력 2024.10.23 (22:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Among the kidnapped victims, there were cases where they escaped the organization's grasp only after paying a ransom and writing a settlement agreement at the police station.

There are suspicions that local police may be colluding with the criminal organization.

In fact, there have been testimonies from local police that the criminal organization is colluding with police and military personnel.

This is a report by our reporter Choi In-young.

[Report]

Mr. A, who was kidnapped in Prince Complex and released after paying a ransom.

Interestingly, a Cambodian soldier came to take Mr. A to the police station.

After waiting for a while, the organization members arrived.

[Mr. A/Kidnapping Victim/Voice Altered: "The ones who kidnapped me came to the police station with my passport and belongings."]

The local police exchanged a few words with the organization members and then made an absurd statement.

[Mr. A/Kidnapping Victim/Voice Altered: "The police chief in Cambodia told me not to talk about what happened here when I go back to Korea."]

They even made Mr. A write a false settlement agreement stating that he was trapped there because he couldn't repay the money and that there was no assault.

According to Mr. A, the police and military are helping the criminal organization.

[Cambodian Police/Voice Altered: "There are people who are backing the criminal organization, but I can't know who they are. They are all hiding behind the scenes."]

There are suspicions of a "transactional relationship" where money is exchanged for protection from public power.

[Cambodian Police/Voice Altered: "(Is that relationship maintained by giving money?) There is such a relationship, but it's really hard to find out. They use other people's names to conceal it."]

Given the situation, reports of kidnappings from the press have also been disregarded.

[Cambodian Police/Voice Altered: "Cambodian law requires solid evidence. We need to know exactly who committed what crime..."]

Even if a report is received, there are many cases where they do not respond.

[Lee Sang-hoon/Former Cambodian Police Consul: "The biggest problem is that they often do not respond when our citizens are in danger or have an accident. The fact that we have no judicial authority is a significant limitation..."]

The number of reports of employment scams and kidnappings received by the Korean Embassy in Cambodia has increased more than fivefold, from 16 cases last year to 82 cases involving 105 people as of August this year.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • [Exclusive] Cambodian syndicate colludes with local police and military, hindering reporting and rescue efforts
    • 입력 2024-10-23 22:52:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

Among the kidnapped victims, there were cases where they escaped the organization's grasp only after paying a ransom and writing a settlement agreement at the police station.

There are suspicions that local police may be colluding with the criminal organization.

In fact, there have been testimonies from local police that the criminal organization is colluding with police and military personnel.

This is a report by our reporter Choi In-young.

[Report]

Mr. A, who was kidnapped in Prince Complex and released after paying a ransom.

Interestingly, a Cambodian soldier came to take Mr. A to the police station.

After waiting for a while, the organization members arrived.

[Mr. A/Kidnapping Victim/Voice Altered: "The ones who kidnapped me came to the police station with my passport and belongings."]

The local police exchanged a few words with the organization members and then made an absurd statement.

[Mr. A/Kidnapping Victim/Voice Altered: "The police chief in Cambodia told me not to talk about what happened here when I go back to Korea."]

They even made Mr. A write a false settlement agreement stating that he was trapped there because he couldn't repay the money and that there was no assault.

According to Mr. A, the police and military are helping the criminal organization.

[Cambodian Police/Voice Altered: "There are people who are backing the criminal organization, but I can't know who they are. They are all hiding behind the scenes."]

There are suspicions of a "transactional relationship" where money is exchanged for protection from public power.

[Cambodian Police/Voice Altered: "(Is that relationship maintained by giving money?) There is such a relationship, but it's really hard to find out. They use other people's names to conceal it."]

Given the situation, reports of kidnappings from the press have also been disregarded.

[Cambodian Police/Voice Altered: "Cambodian law requires solid evidence. We need to know exactly who committed what crime..."]

Even if a report is received, there are many cases where they do not respond.

[Lee Sang-hoon/Former Cambodian Police Consul: "The biggest problem is that they often do not respond when our citizens are in danger or have an accident. The fact that we have no judicial authority is a significant limitation..."]

The number of reports of employment scams and kidnappings received by the Korean Embassy in Cambodia has increased more than fivefold, from 16 cases last year to 82 cases involving 105 people as of August this year.

This is KBS News, Choi In-young.
최인영
최인영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

미, 북한군 파병 첫 인정…“러시아 있다는 증거<br> 있어”

미, 북한군 파병 첫 인정…“러시아 있다는 증거 있어”
국정원 “북한 병력 3천여 명 <br>러시아 이동…파병 군인 가족 격리 동향”

국정원 “북한 병력 3천여 명 러시아 이동…파병 군인 가족 격리 동향”
[단독] 카메라에 포착된 납치 정황…어둠 속으로 사라진 한국인들

[단독] 카메라에 포착된 납치 정황…어둠 속으로 사라진 한국인들
한, 대통령실 재압박…<br>‘특별감찰관’ 놓고 당내 이견

한, 대통령실 재압박…‘특별감찰관’ 놓고 당내 이견
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.