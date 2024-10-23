[Exclusive] Cambodian syndicate colludes with local police and military, hindering reporting and rescue efforts

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Among the kidnapped victims, there were cases where they escaped the organization's grasp only after paying a ransom and writing a settlement agreement at the police station.



There are suspicions that local police may be colluding with the criminal organization.



In fact, there have been testimonies from local police that the criminal organization is colluding with police and military personnel.



This is a report by our reporter Choi In-young.



[Report]



Mr. A, who was kidnapped in Prince Complex and released after paying a ransom.



Interestingly, a Cambodian soldier came to take Mr. A to the police station.



After waiting for a while, the organization members arrived.



[Mr. A/Kidnapping Victim/Voice Altered: "The ones who kidnapped me came to the police station with my passport and belongings."]



The local police exchanged a few words with the organization members and then made an absurd statement.



[Mr. A/Kidnapping Victim/Voice Altered: "The police chief in Cambodia told me not to talk about what happened here when I go back to Korea."]



They even made Mr. A write a false settlement agreement stating that he was trapped there because he couldn't repay the money and that there was no assault.



According to Mr. A, the police and military are helping the criminal organization.



[Cambodian Police/Voice Altered: "There are people who are backing the criminal organization, but I can't know who they are. They are all hiding behind the scenes."]



There are suspicions of a "transactional relationship" where money is exchanged for protection from public power.



[Cambodian Police/Voice Altered: "(Is that relationship maintained by giving money?) There is such a relationship, but it's really hard to find out. They use other people's names to conceal it."]



Given the situation, reports of kidnappings from the press have also been disregarded.



[Cambodian Police/Voice Altered: "Cambodian law requires solid evidence. We need to know exactly who committed what crime..."]



Even if a report is received, there are many cases where they do not respond.



[Lee Sang-hoon/Former Cambodian Police Consul: "The biggest problem is that they often do not respond when our citizens are in danger or have an accident. The fact that we have no judicial authority is a significant limitation..."]



The number of reports of employment scams and kidnappings received by the Korean Embassy in Cambodia has increased more than fivefold, from 16 cases last year to 82 cases involving 105 people as of August this year.



This is KBS News, Choi In-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!