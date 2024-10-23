News 9

N. Korea's ICBM re-entry tech gaps spark concerns over Russian support

입력 2024.10.23 (22:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

There are many expert analyses suggesting that while North Korea showcases its technological prowess with intercontinental ballistic missiles, its re-entry technology is still lacking.

There are indications that we should pay attention to whether Russia's technology will be transferred to the North due to the close ties between the countries.

Reporter Kim Yong-jun has the story.

[Report]

The North launched the Hwasong-17 ICBM last year, increasing thrust by bundling multiple engines together, achieving more than double the thrust.

In fact, the Hwasong-17 reached an altitude of 6,045 km and flew approximately 1,000 km.

If launched at a normal angle, its range would be about 15,000 km, covering the entire United States.

Having made progress in thrust, the North developed the solid-fuel-based Hwasong-18, which also reached 6,648 km and flew 1,000 km.

Solid fuel allows for long-term storage and covert launches, making it difficult to detect signs of launch.

Experts evaluate that the consistent flight of the Hwasong-18 in three launches indicates a reliable technological capability for solid fuel.

The key issue is whether the North has secured re-entry technology for its warheads.

An ICBM that has exited the atmosphere must withstand the extremely high temperatures of about 10,000 degrees during re-entry to hit its target, and it must endure this for a much longer time when launched at a normal angle compared to a near-vertical launch like now.

This is the moment the North Korean ICBM was captured by Japanese fighter jets during its descent.

Two flashes are seen before disappearing, suggesting that the warhead could not withstand the heat and split apart, burning up.

This is different from the test re-entry vehicles of U.S. ICBMs, which fall in complete form.

[Lee Chun-keun/Visiting Expert at the Korea Institute of S&T Evaluation and Planning: "We need to see whether it can re-enter normally when launched at a normal angle, but the DPRK has not yet been able to do that and is in a situation where it cannot, so it ultimately cannot advance to the next stage, which raises issues of reliability."]

Experts analyze that while there is a possibility that Russia may provide re-entry technology to the North, we should also pay attention to whether they will supply materials for re-entry vehicles that are strong against heat and pressure, such as high-performance carbon fiber.

KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • N. Korea's ICBM re-entry tech gaps spark concerns over Russian support
    • 입력 2024-10-23 22:52:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

There are many expert analyses suggesting that while North Korea showcases its technological prowess with intercontinental ballistic missiles, its re-entry technology is still lacking.

There are indications that we should pay attention to whether Russia's technology will be transferred to the North due to the close ties between the countries.

Reporter Kim Yong-jun has the story.

[Report]

The North launched the Hwasong-17 ICBM last year, increasing thrust by bundling multiple engines together, achieving more than double the thrust.

In fact, the Hwasong-17 reached an altitude of 6,045 km and flew approximately 1,000 km.

If launched at a normal angle, its range would be about 15,000 km, covering the entire United States.

Having made progress in thrust, the North developed the solid-fuel-based Hwasong-18, which also reached 6,648 km and flew 1,000 km.

Solid fuel allows for long-term storage and covert launches, making it difficult to detect signs of launch.

Experts evaluate that the consistent flight of the Hwasong-18 in three launches indicates a reliable technological capability for solid fuel.

The key issue is whether the North has secured re-entry technology for its warheads.

An ICBM that has exited the atmosphere must withstand the extremely high temperatures of about 10,000 degrees during re-entry to hit its target, and it must endure this for a much longer time when launched at a normal angle compared to a near-vertical launch like now.

This is the moment the North Korean ICBM was captured by Japanese fighter jets during its descent.

Two flashes are seen before disappearing, suggesting that the warhead could not withstand the heat and split apart, burning up.

This is different from the test re-entry vehicles of U.S. ICBMs, which fall in complete form.

[Lee Chun-keun/Visiting Expert at the Korea Institute of S&T Evaluation and Planning: "We need to see whether it can re-enter normally when launched at a normal angle, but the DPRK has not yet been able to do that and is in a situation where it cannot, so it ultimately cannot advance to the next stage, which raises issues of reliability."]

Experts analyze that while there is a possibility that Russia may provide re-entry technology to the North, we should also pay attention to whether they will supply materials for re-entry vehicles that are strong against heat and pressure, such as high-performance carbon fiber.

KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.
김용준
김용준 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

미, 북한군 파병 첫 인정…“러시아 있다는 증거<br> 있어”

미, 북한군 파병 첫 인정…“러시아 있다는 증거 있어”
국정원 “북한 병력 3천여 명 <br>러시아 이동…파병 군인 가족 격리 동향”

국정원 “북한 병력 3천여 명 러시아 이동…파병 군인 가족 격리 동향”
[단독] 카메라에 포착된 납치 정황…어둠 속으로 사라진 한국인들

[단독] 카메라에 포착된 납치 정황…어둠 속으로 사라진 한국인들
한, 대통령실 재압박…<br>‘특별감찰관’ 놓고 당내 이견

한, 대통령실 재압박…‘특별감찰관’ 놓고 당내 이견
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.