News 9

PPP Leader Han pressures presidential office on ‘special inspector general’ amid internal party discrepancies

입력 2024.10.23 (22:52)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

People Power Party Leader Han Dong-hoon has once again put pressure on the presidential office.

He has brought up the card of a special inspector to investigate the president‘s spouse and family.

However, floor leader Choo Kyung-ho has put the brakes on this, stating that it is a matter for the National Assembly.

It seems that the conflict between the party and the government is escalating into internal conflicts within the ruling party.

Lee Seung-jae reports.

[Report]

This is the first expanded party officials meeting since Han Dong-hoon took office as the Leader of the People Power Party.

Mr. Han has once again raised the need to resolve the issue concerning Kim Keon-hee.

This time, he even set a deadline.

He stated that the public’s demands must be addressed by the time of the first trial verdict for Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung next month.

[Han Dong-hoon/PPP Leader: “If, at that time, issues related to Mrs. Kim are still the number one complaint among all citizens, the public sentiment leaving the Democratic Party will not come to us.”]

Mr. Han also announced that he would practically proceed with the recommendation process for the ‘special inspector’ to investigate the president‘s spouse and family.

He showed a changed stance from the previous position of the People Power Party, linking it to recommend directors for the North Korean Human Rights Foundation, which the Democratic Party showed reluctance toward.

[Han Dong-hoon/PPP Leader: “We will strongly demand the Democratic Party’s recommendation of directors for the North Korean Human Rights Foundation and ultimately enforce it. However, I will not postpone the recommendation process for the special inspector.”]

Then, floor leader Choo Kyung-ho stepped in to put the brakes on this.

He stated that the issue of the ‘special inspector’ is a matter for the National Assembly and that it is something the floor leader should gather opinions from the members on.

[Choo Kyung-ho/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: “This is a very important matter, so I will first listen to the opinions of our related committee members and many senior members, and ultimately through a general meeting...”]

Mr. Choo also expressed disagreement regarding Mr. Han‘s mention of a deadline before the first trial verdict for Lee Jae-myung.

The conflict between President Yoon Suk Yeol and PPP Leader Han over the solution for Mrs. Kim is escalating into internal conflicts within the ruling party.

This is KBS News, Lee Seung-jae.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • PPP Leader Han pressures presidential office on ‘special inspector general’ amid internal party discrepancies
    • 입력 2024-10-23 22:52:58
    News 9
[Anchor]

People Power Party Leader Han Dong-hoon has once again put pressure on the presidential office.

He has brought up the card of a special inspector to investigate the president‘s spouse and family.

However, floor leader Choo Kyung-ho has put the brakes on this, stating that it is a matter for the National Assembly.

It seems that the conflict between the party and the government is escalating into internal conflicts within the ruling party.

Lee Seung-jae reports.

[Report]

This is the first expanded party officials meeting since Han Dong-hoon took office as the Leader of the People Power Party.

Mr. Han has once again raised the need to resolve the issue concerning Kim Keon-hee.

This time, he even set a deadline.

He stated that the public’s demands must be addressed by the time of the first trial verdict for Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung next month.

[Han Dong-hoon/PPP Leader: “If, at that time, issues related to Mrs. Kim are still the number one complaint among all citizens, the public sentiment leaving the Democratic Party will not come to us.”]

Mr. Han also announced that he would practically proceed with the recommendation process for the ‘special inspector’ to investigate the president‘s spouse and family.

He showed a changed stance from the previous position of the People Power Party, linking it to recommend directors for the North Korean Human Rights Foundation, which the Democratic Party showed reluctance toward.

[Han Dong-hoon/PPP Leader: “We will strongly demand the Democratic Party’s recommendation of directors for the North Korean Human Rights Foundation and ultimately enforce it. However, I will not postpone the recommendation process for the special inspector.”]

Then, floor leader Choo Kyung-ho stepped in to put the brakes on this.

He stated that the issue of the ‘special inspector’ is a matter for the National Assembly and that it is something the floor leader should gather opinions from the members on.

[Choo Kyung-ho/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: “This is a very important matter, so I will first listen to the opinions of our related committee members and many senior members, and ultimately through a general meeting...”]

Mr. Choo also expressed disagreement regarding Mr. Han‘s mention of a deadline before the first trial verdict for Lee Jae-myung.

The conflict between President Yoon Suk Yeol and PPP Leader Han over the solution for Mrs. Kim is escalating into internal conflicts within the ruling party.

This is KBS News, Lee Seung-jae.
이승재
이승재 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

미, 북한군 파병 첫 인정…“러시아 있다는 증거<br> 있어”

미, 북한군 파병 첫 인정…“러시아 있다는 증거 있어”
국정원 “북한 병력 3천여 명 <br>러시아 이동…파병 군인 가족 격리 동향”

국정원 “북한 병력 3천여 명 러시아 이동…파병 군인 가족 격리 동향”
[단독] 카메라에 포착된 납치 정황…어둠 속으로 사라진 한국인들

[단독] 카메라에 포착된 납치 정황…어둠 속으로 사라진 한국인들
한, 대통령실 재압박…<br>‘특별감찰관’ 놓고 당내 이견

한, 대통령실 재압박…‘특별감찰관’ 놓고 당내 이견
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.