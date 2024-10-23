PPP Leader Han pressures presidential office on ‘special inspector general’ amid internal party discrepancies

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



People Power Party Leader Han Dong-hoon has once again put pressure on the presidential office.



He has brought up the card of a special inspector to investigate the president‘s spouse and family.



However, floor leader Choo Kyung-ho has put the brakes on this, stating that it is a matter for the National Assembly.



It seems that the conflict between the party and the government is escalating into internal conflicts within the ruling party.



Lee Seung-jae reports.



[Report]



This is the first expanded party officials meeting since Han Dong-hoon took office as the Leader of the People Power Party.



Mr. Han has once again raised the need to resolve the issue concerning Kim Keon-hee.



This time, he even set a deadline.



He stated that the public’s demands must be addressed by the time of the first trial verdict for Democratic Party leader Lee Jae-myung next month.



[Han Dong-hoon/PPP Leader: “If, at that time, issues related to Mrs. Kim are still the number one complaint among all citizens, the public sentiment leaving the Democratic Party will not come to us.”]



Mr. Han also announced that he would practically proceed with the recommendation process for the ‘special inspector’ to investigate the president‘s spouse and family.



He showed a changed stance from the previous position of the People Power Party, linking it to recommend directors for the North Korean Human Rights Foundation, which the Democratic Party showed reluctance toward.



[Han Dong-hoon/PPP Leader: “We will strongly demand the Democratic Party’s recommendation of directors for the North Korean Human Rights Foundation and ultimately enforce it. However, I will not postpone the recommendation process for the special inspector.”]



Then, floor leader Choo Kyung-ho stepped in to put the brakes on this.



He stated that the issue of the ‘special inspector’ is a matter for the National Assembly and that it is something the floor leader should gather opinions from the members on.



[Choo Kyung-ho/Floor Leader of the People Power Party: “This is a very important matter, so I will first listen to the opinions of our related committee members and many senior members, and ultimately through a general meeting...”]



Mr. Choo also expressed disagreement regarding Mr. Han‘s mention of a deadline before the first trial verdict for Lee Jae-myung.



The conflict between President Yoon Suk Yeol and PPP Leader Han over the solution for Mrs. Kim is escalating into internal conflicts within the ruling party.



This is KBS News, Lee Seung-jae.



