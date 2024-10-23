News 9

Democratic Party seeks to widen divide between 'Yoon and Han', pressuring Han to propose special prosecutor act for himself

[Anchor]

The Democratic Party is further highlighting the conflict within the ruling party.

They are pressuring PPP Leader Han Dong-hoon to directly propose the special investigation law regarding Mrs. Kim Keon-hee, while also actively pursuing talks between Mr. Han and DP Leader Lee Jae-myung.

Kim Jin-ho reports.

[Report]

This time, DP Leader Lee Jae-myung has taken the initiative.

He expressed deep regret over the results of the meeting between President Yoon and PPP Leader Han, criticizing them for failing to restore politics.

[Lee Jae-myung/Democratic Party Leader: "They say it feels like a 'brawl among back-alley thugs.' Acknowledging each other, negotiating, and adjusting to turn differences into a single opinion, isn't that politics?"]

The Democratic Party leadership also provoked the ruling party lawmakers who had dinner with Mr. Han Dong-hoon yesterday (10.22).

[Kim Min-seok/Democratic Party Supreme Council Member/CBS 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "If the so-called pro-Han lawmakers gathered, it's a bit embarrassing to say, but if they have any decency, they should at least show some reaction, right? Given the situation."]

DP lawmakers said that they would discuss it if pro-Han lawmakers directly propose an alternative to the 'Mrs. Kim Special Investigation Law,' seeking to exploit the gap.

[Han Min-su/Democratic Party Spokesperson: "I heard that over 20 pro-Han lawmakers gathered yesterday. Isn't that enough to meet the proposal requirements? Please propose it."]

Before the meeting with President Yoon, DP Leader Lee Jae-myung suggested a meeting to PPP Leader Han Dong-hoon, and today (10.23) he encountered him at a media event, commenting that the timing for the meeting between the two party leaders is still being coordinated.

The Democratic Party plans to process the special investigation law regarding Mrs. Kim as early as the 14th of next month in the plenary session, and there is an atmosphere of hope for the upcoming meeting between the ruling and opposition party leaders.

KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.

