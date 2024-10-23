News 9

[Interview] Inside Cambodian criminal gangs exploiting Koreans for bank scams

[Anchor]

Let's go deeper into this incident with reporter Lee Won-hee.

In the previous report, there was someone presumed to have been kidnapped at the airport, right?

What happened in the end?

[Reporter]

Yes, we were unable to determine their whereabouts afterward.

The scene observed by the reporters on the third day of surveillance did not involve direct violence such as assault or confinement, so we were not in a position to intervene immediately.

We also reported it to the local police, but unlike our 112 emergency calls, they do not respond immediately; they need to confirm specific personal details before dispatching officers.

The reporters have provided video materials to our embassy, and the embassy stated that they would monitor the situation.

[Anchor]

You mentioned that criminal organizations are targeting bank accounts, right?

But why do they need Korean bank accounts?

[Reporter]

The reason is that their crime targets are specifically in our country.

They need to extort money through scams like leading room fraud or voice phishing, and since they cannot ask for money to be sent to overseas accounts, they require our bank accounts.

Additionally, our banks allow for the creation of accounts through apps, making them a target.

The reporters attempted to communicate via Telegram with recruiters in Korea who connect these account holders to criminal organizations, and they immediately threw the bait like, "If you go directly to Cambodia, you'll get paid more," and "It's just a matter of resting at a hotel."

[Anchor]

Are there any measures to prevent such victimization?

[Reporter]

The most realistic method is to prevent our citizens from going to Cambodia.

However, if Cambodia is designated as a travel-restricted area, it could have the counterproductive effect of hindering all normal economic activities as well.

Moreover, there may be unreported cases of victimization, according to an official from the National Intelligence Service.

[National Intelligence Service Official/Voice Altered: "There are victims who, having been involved with the scam organization and then escaped, are afraid to report it because they worry it might implicate them in a crime."]

The National Intelligence Service has stated that they will strengthen cooperation with Interpol and the international community, but a more proactive response is needed.

[Anchor]

Thank you for the information.

