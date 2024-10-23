President Yoon vows to confront challenges amid tension with ruling party chief

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In response to Representative Han Dong-hoon's stance on pushing for the recommendation process for the Special Inspector, the presidential office stated that they would appoint someone if both parties reach an agreement, while remaining cautious in their remarks.



President Yoon visited Busan yesterday (10.22) and expressed his determination to work without hesitation, effectively signaling his intent to confront challenges head-on.



Jeong Sae-bae reports.



[Report]



The presidential office is maintaining a restrained public response towards Representative Han Dong-hoon, who has been raising his voice against President Yoon.



However, regarding the mention from Han's side that the content of their meeting was altered, the office expressed discomfort, saying "Please let us know which parts were distorted."



In response to the controversy over the seating arrangement and protocol neglect, they countered, "There was no such intention at all," calling it "a distorted interpretation that strays from the essence."



They further stated, "In this serious political situation, the party and government must unite to overcome difficulties," indicating that conflicts between the party and government should not escalate.



They reaffirmed their current stance on the Special Inspector, stating that they would appoint someone if both parties reach an agreement, distancing themselves from the issue, saying it should be resolved within the party.



President Yoon visited Beomeosa Temple in Busan yesterday and mentioned, "Even if stones are thrown at me, I won't hestitate and continue going my way."



This has led to interpretations that he is signaling his intent to confront the conflict with Representative Han directly.



[Yoon Suk Yeol, President/Oct.22/Busan Choryang Market: "(Seeing you all struggling) really touches my heart. I will work harder."]



Meanwhile, President Yoon met privately with Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo.



The presidential office stated that it was a meeting to discuss regional issues such as the new Daegu-Gyeongbuk airport, cautioning against overinterpretation.



KBS News, Jeong Sae-bae.



