News 9

Damage from strong winds continues in Gangwon Province including three casualties in Mt. Seoraksan

입력 2024.10.23 (23:44)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Today (10.23), strong winds caused damage in the mountainous and eastern coastal areas of Gangwon Province, where a wind advisory had been issued.

Power outages and damage to facilities occurred, and in Mt. Seoraksan, a fallen tree due to strong winds struck hikers, resulting in one death and two injuries.

Reporter Noh Ji-young has the details.

[Report]

This is a hiking trail in Seoraksan National Park.

A large tree, with a diameter of 60 to 70 cm, has split in two and fallen across the hiking trail.

Around 8:30 AM today, this tree broke and fell on three hikers nearby.

The mountain rescue team was dispatched for emergency rescue, but a 66-year-old man named Kang died, and two others were injured.

[Kang Gu-son/Mountain Rescue Team Leader: "One male and one female were lying near the fallen tree, and the male was unconscious."]

The police believe that the hikers were resting in an open area next to the trail while heading to Ulsanbawi when they were struck by the fallen tree due to the strong winds.

At the time of the accident, very strong winds were blowing in the Seoraksan area, with a maximum wind speed reaching 36.5 m/s.

Since early morning, strong winds have continued in the mountainous and eastern coastal areas of Gangwon Province, causing damage.

In particular, fallen trees due to strong winds have hit power lines, leading to multiple power outages.

Today, the Gangwon Province Fire Department received over 70 reports of wind damage, including fallen trees and utility poles, as well as broken windows.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has warned that strong winds will continue in the mountainous and eastern coastal areas of Gangwon Province until tonight, urging caution to prevent safety accidents.

This is KBS News, Noh Ji-young.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Damage from strong winds continues in Gangwon Province including three casualties in Mt. Seoraksan
    • 입력 2024-10-23 23:44:32
    News 9
[Anchor]

Today (10.23), strong winds caused damage in the mountainous and eastern coastal areas of Gangwon Province, where a wind advisory had been issued.

Power outages and damage to facilities occurred, and in Mt. Seoraksan, a fallen tree due to strong winds struck hikers, resulting in one death and two injuries.

Reporter Noh Ji-young has the details.

[Report]

This is a hiking trail in Seoraksan National Park.

A large tree, with a diameter of 60 to 70 cm, has split in two and fallen across the hiking trail.

Around 8:30 AM today, this tree broke and fell on three hikers nearby.

The mountain rescue team was dispatched for emergency rescue, but a 66-year-old man named Kang died, and two others were injured.

[Kang Gu-son/Mountain Rescue Team Leader: "One male and one female were lying near the fallen tree, and the male was unconscious."]

The police believe that the hikers were resting in an open area next to the trail while heading to Ulsanbawi when they were struck by the fallen tree due to the strong winds.

At the time of the accident, very strong winds were blowing in the Seoraksan area, with a maximum wind speed reaching 36.5 m/s.

Since early morning, strong winds have continued in the mountainous and eastern coastal areas of Gangwon Province, causing damage.

In particular, fallen trees due to strong winds have hit power lines, leading to multiple power outages.

Today, the Gangwon Province Fire Department received over 70 reports of wind damage, including fallen trees and utility poles, as well as broken windows.

The Korea Meteorological Administration has warned that strong winds will continue in the mountainous and eastern coastal areas of Gangwon Province until tonight, urging caution to prevent safety accidents.

This is KBS News, Noh Ji-young.
노지영
노지영 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

미, 북한군 파병 첫 인정…“러시아 있다는 증거<br> 있어”

미, 북한군 파병 첫 인정…“러시아 있다는 증거 있어”
국정원 “북한 병력 3천여 명 <br>러시아 이동…파병 군인 가족 격리 동향”

국정원 “북한 병력 3천여 명 러시아 이동…파병 군인 가족 격리 동향”
[단독] 카메라에 포착된 납치 정황…어둠 속으로 사라진 한국인들

[단독] 카메라에 포착된 납치 정황…어둠 속으로 사라진 한국인들
한, 대통령실 재압박…<br>‘특별감찰관’ 놓고 당내 이견

한, 대통령실 재압박…‘특별감찰관’ 놓고 당내 이견
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.