Damage from strong winds continues in Gangwon Province including three casualties in Mt. Seoraksan

[Anchor]



Today (10.23), strong winds caused damage in the mountainous and eastern coastal areas of Gangwon Province, where a wind advisory had been issued.



Power outages and damage to facilities occurred, and in Mt. Seoraksan, a fallen tree due to strong winds struck hikers, resulting in one death and two injuries.



Reporter Noh Ji-young has the details.



[Report]



This is a hiking trail in Seoraksan National Park.



A large tree, with a diameter of 60 to 70 cm, has split in two and fallen across the hiking trail.



Around 8:30 AM today, this tree broke and fell on three hikers nearby.



The mountain rescue team was dispatched for emergency rescue, but a 66-year-old man named Kang died, and two others were injured.



[Kang Gu-son/Mountain Rescue Team Leader: "One male and one female were lying near the fallen tree, and the male was unconscious."]



The police believe that the hikers were resting in an open area next to the trail while heading to Ulsanbawi when they were struck by the fallen tree due to the strong winds.



At the time of the accident, very strong winds were blowing in the Seoraksan area, with a maximum wind speed reaching 36.5 m/s.



Since early morning, strong winds have continued in the mountainous and eastern coastal areas of Gangwon Province, causing damage.



In particular, fallen trees due to strong winds have hit power lines, leading to multiple power outages.



Today, the Gangwon Province Fire Department received over 70 reports of wind damage, including fallen trees and utility poles, as well as broken windows.



The Korea Meteorological Administration has warned that strong winds will continue in the mountainous and eastern coastal areas of Gangwon Province until tonight, urging caution to prevent safety accidents.



This is KBS News, Noh Ji-young.



