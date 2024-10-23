News 9

Former President Moon Jae-in's daughter faces illegal lodging allegations

[Anchor]

The daughter of former President Moon Jae-in, Moon Da-hye, is facing allegations of operating illegal lodging businesses in both Jeju and Seoul.

As the local district office has requested an investigation from the police, related inquiries were raised during the National Assembly audit today (10.23).

Lee Yoo-min reports.

[Report]

This is an officetel near Yeongdeungpo Station in Seoul.

Moon Da-hye, the daughter of former President Moon Jae-in, purchased this property under her name about three years ago.

[“(Are you there?) ….”]

It is reported that she rented out this place through a shared lodging platform and received around 100,000 won per night.

Shared lodging businesses are only permitted for multi-family houses and apartments targeting foreign tourists, and cannot be conducted in officetels.

[Officetel Official/Voice Altered: “It means it cannot be used as a commercial facility. To operate (shared lodging), you need to obtain a permit.”]

Similar allegations have also risen regarding a villa in Yangpyeong-dong that Moon previously owned, and the Yeongdeungpo District Office stated that they requested a police investigation considering the urgency of the matter.

[Yeongdeungpo District Office Official/Voice Altered: “We do not have the investigative authority to break in. We need the police's cooperation to check things like CCTV.”]

During the Jeju Special Self-Governing Province National Assembly audit, allegations surfaced that Moon operated an illegal lodging business at a residence in Hallim-eup, Jeju.

[Lee Seong-gwon/Member of the National Assembly's Administrative Safety Committee/People Power Party: “I believe there is a very high likelihood that Moon Da-hye operated illegal lodging businesses in both Jeju and Yeongdeungpo.”]

[Park Gi-nam/Head of Jeju Autonomous Police: “I know that there were two direct calls made with (Moon Da-hye). The schedule will be coordinated with the lawyer...”]

In the past five years, over 600 cases of illegal lodging operations using overseas shared lodging platforms have been detected in Busan, and more than 400 cases in Jeju.

However, the tax collection by the National Tax Service on these cases has been minimal, indicating a need for measures to address the issue.

This is KBS News, Lee Yoo-min.

