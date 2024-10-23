Cold snap hits as strong winds drop temperatures nationwide

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Strong winds have caused a significant drop in temperatures nationwide.



Tomorrow (10.24) morning is forecasted to be the coldest of this autumn, but temperatures are expected to recover to normal levels starting in the afternoon.



Kim Se-hyun, a meteorological specialist, reports.



[Report]



Citizens are enjoying the autumn atmosphere while walking on streets covered with fallen leaves.



Due to the noticeably chilly weather, they are wearing thick coats and wrapped in scarves.



[Lee Jung-mi/Mapo-gu, Seoul: "The wind is quite strong. The leaves are blowing around a lot. I wore a scarf today for warmth."]



[Kim Tae-won/Buk-gu, Daegu: "I usually drink iced Americanos, but today it feels a bit chilly, so I'm having a warm Americano."]



As cold air descends from the north, today's (10.23) daytime temperature remained around 15 degrees Celsius in most areas, including 15.5 degrees in Seoul.



Strong winds nationwide have made the perceived temperature even lower.



Overnight, temperatures are expected to drop significantly, making tomorrow morning the coldest of this autumn.



Cold air continues to flow in from the northwest, and with clear skies, there are no clouds to trap the heat accumulated during the day.



[Kim Byeong-kwon/Meteorological Administration Forecast Analyst: "Thursday morning temperatures will drop below 10 degrees in most areas nationwide. Ice is expected on roads in the inland and mountainous regions of Gangwon due to the rain, so please be especially cautious."]



Tomorrow morning, temperatures in Seoul and Daejeon will be 7 degrees, and 6 degrees in Chuncheon, which is about 3 to 9 degrees lower than today.



Starting in the afternoon tomorrow, temperatures will rise significantly again, recovering to normal levels with 19 degrees in Seoul and Chuncheon.



With a large temperature difference between day and night, it is important to take care of your health.



The Meteorological Administration predicts that from Friday (10.25), temperatures will remain above normal for the time being.



This is KBS News, Kim Se-hyun.



