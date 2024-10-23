Kimchi cabbage prices soar; 40% discount offered on Kimjang vegetables including cabbage and radish

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The Kimjang season is approaching, but the price of Kimchi cabbage is still soaring.



It is still around 8,000 won per head.



The government and ruling party have announced measures.



They decided to hold an event to discount kimjang vegetables by up to 40%.



Park Min-cheol reports.



[Report]



The price of a head of Kimchi cabbage at this large supermarket is about 7,500 won.



Although they claim to sell it cheaper than the market price, it is still a burden for consumers.



As a result, people are hesitant to put Kimchi cabbage in their shopping carts.



[Kim Yong-sook/Seoul resident: "I used to prepare about 30 heads for Kimjang, but now it's so expensive that I'm thinking of doing only about 20 heads."]



Currently, the retail price of a head of Kimchi cabbage is around 8,700 won. Although it has dropped from nearly 10,000 won at the end of last month, it is still about 80% higher than the average price for this time of year.



With concerns about a so-called 'Kimjang crisis' ahead of the peak Kimjang season next month, the government hurriedly announced measures.



First, they will use the agricultural product discount support budget to conduct discount events of up to 40% for major Kimjang ingredients like Kimchi cabbage and radish in supermarkets and traditional markets.



The discount limit is 20,000 won for supermarkets and 30,000 won for traditional markets on a weekly basis.



Additionally, in preparation for the demand during the Kimjang season, they plan to increase the contracted cultivation volume of Kimchi cabbage and radish compared to last year to supply to the market.



The government expects that Kimchi cabbage prices will stabilize starting early next month when autumn cabbage is fully harvested.



[Song Mi-ryung/Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs: "For supplementary ingredients like red pepper powder, green onions, and onions, the supply and demand conditions are favorable, so wholesale and retail prices are expected to remain stable until the Kimjang season."]



However, contrary to the government's initial expectations that Kimchi cabbage prices would drop from mid-month, the stabilization point for prices continues to be pushed back.



This is KBS News, Park Min-cheol.



