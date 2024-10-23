News anchor Park Jang-beom nominated as 27th president of KBS

동영상 고정 취소

The KBS Board of Directors has nominated Park Jang-beom, the anchor of KBS 'News9', as the 27th president.



President nominee Park Jang-beom joined KBS in 1994 as a reporter from the 20th recruitment and has served as a correspondent in London and as the head of the Social Affairs Department.



After going through a National Assembly confirmation hearing, he will become the first president of KBS to come from the 'News9' anchor position once appointed by the president.



