News anchor Park Jang-beom nominated as 27th president of KBS
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
President nominee Park Jang-beom joined KBS in 1994 as a reporter from the 20th recruitment and has served as a correspondent in London and as the head of the Social Affairs Department.
After going through a National Assembly confirmation hearing, he will become the first president of KBS to come from the 'News9' anchor position once appointed by the president.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- News anchor Park Jang-beom nominated as 27th president of KBS
-
- 입력 2024-10-23 23:52:31
President nominee Park Jang-beom joined KBS in 1994 as a reporter from the 20th recruitment and has served as a correspondent in London and as the head of the Social Affairs Department.
After going through a National Assembly confirmation hearing, he will become the first president of KBS to come from the 'News9' anchor position once appointed by the president.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.