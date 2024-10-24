593 health institutions cited for endoscope disinfection violations

동영상 고정 취소

According to data received from the National Health Insurance Service by Baek Jong-heon, a member of the National Assembly's Health and Welfare Committee from the People Power Party, 593 institutions, which account for 2% of the national health screening institutions over the past five years, received improper evaluations related to endoscope disinfection.



Among the institutions that received improper evaluations, 80% were clinics, and it was found that they either did not clean and disinfect endoscopic instruments or reused disposable items.



