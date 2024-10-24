Intense airstrikes in Lebanon prompt calls for ceasefire

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



As the Israeli military continues its intense airstrikes on Lebanon, scenes of buildings collapsing in an instant have been captured on camera.



A press conference held by Hezbollah nearby was urgently interrupted, and the international community's calls for a ceasefire are growing stronger.



Song Rak-kyu reports.



[Report]



The area around an apartment in the southern part of Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, appeared calm.



Moments later, a tremendous roar is heard as an apartment building collapses in an instant.



The area around the apartment is completely covered in a cloud of dust after two airstrikes.



A 900kg missile fired by the Israeli military just before the explosion was vividly captured on camera.



British media outlet The Telegraph analyzed that it appears the first floor was targeted to bring down the entire building with a single explosion.



[Mirna Hassan/Apartment Resident: "Now we have no home. I don't know. It’s a miracle that we got out from under it."]



This airstrike occurred just 40 minutes after evacuation warnings were issued.



The sudden airstrike also interrupted a press conference being held by Hezbollah nearby.



[Mohammed Afif/Hezbollah Spokesperson: "Our will is firm, our resolve is strong, and our resistance is unwavering."]



The Israeli military continued airstrikes the previous night on buildings suspected to be Hezbollah strongholds, including Lebanon's largest public hospital.



With the death toll in Lebanon exceeding 1,500, the Israeli military officially announced that Hashem Safieddine, who was considered a strong candidate to succeed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, has also died.



Meanwhile, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken is visiting the Middle East for the 11th time since the outbreak of the war, meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu to urge for ceasefire negotiations.



Given Israel's declaration of retaliation against Iran, it is expected to be difficult for the U.S. to narrow its differences with Israel ahead of the presidential election.



This is Song Rak-kyu reporting from Paris for KBS News.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!