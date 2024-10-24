Lee Kang-in misses chances in UEFA Champions League
Lee Kang-in started in the Champions League match against Eindhoven!
In the 16th minute of the first half, he aimed for the opening goal with a powerful left-footed shot, but unfortunately, it was blocked by the goalkeeper's save.
After missing early chances, Paris Saint-Germain eventually conceded the opening goal to Eindhoven in the 34th minute due to a counterattack.
Lee Kang-in continued to attack, and this time he took advantage of the opponent's mistake to make a decisive shot in front of the goal, but again, the goalkeeper blocked it.
After 68 minutes on the field, Lee Kang-in did not manage to contribute to the attack, and Paris had to be satisfied with one point after Achraf Hakimi's equalizer balanced the match.
Real Madrid, trailing 0-2 to Dortmund in the first half, created a dramatic comeback with a hat-trick from Vinicius in the second half, winning 5-2.
