Lee Kang-in misses chances in UEFA Champions League

동영상 고정 취소

Lee Kang-in of Paris Saint-Germain started in the UEFA Champions League but failed to score as he missed crucial opportunities.



Lee Kang-in started in the Champions League match against Eindhoven!



In the 16th minute of the first half, he aimed for the opening goal with a powerful left-footed shot, but unfortunately, it was blocked by the goalkeeper's save.



After missing early chances, Paris Saint-Germain eventually conceded the opening goal to Eindhoven in the 34th minute due to a counterattack.



Lee Kang-in continued to attack, and this time he took advantage of the opponent's mistake to make a decisive shot in front of the goal, but again, the goalkeeper blocked it.



After 68 minutes on the field, Lee Kang-in did not manage to contribute to the attack, and Paris had to be satisfied with one point after Achraf Hakimi's equalizer balanced the match.



Real Madrid, trailing 0-2 to Dortmund in the first half, created a dramatic comeback with a hat-trick from Vinicius in the second half, winning 5-2.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!