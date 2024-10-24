Tennis gains popularity among the elderly for health and camaraderie

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Recently, tennis has gained great popularity as a recreational sport.



It is being favored not only by the younger generation but also by the elderly, and reporter Hamurim will share what to keep in mind.



[Report]



Elderly individuals over the age of eighty are passionately hitting shots on the court.



Although their bodies do not always follow their minds, they diligently return the ball and continue the rally.



Tennis is beneficial for health management and stress relief of the elderly due to its physical activity and the sensation of hitting the ball.



It can be easily enjoyed with just a racket and a ball, and playing doubles fosters a sense of camaraderie, making it a popular elderly sport.



[Park Yeon-soon/81 years old: "It's so exhilarating. I'm happy every time I hit. There are so many people taking lessons that many can't get hold of lessons."]



[Hong Gi-hoon/91 years old: "Tennis is a full-body exercise. It's also very good for mental health. I feel quite fulfilled as it can be a non-strenuous exercise."]



The competitions are subdivided by age groups from 60 to 90 years old, and there are 31 tournaments scheduled to be held this year alone, indicating its popularity.



97-year-old Kang Shin-guk is also showcasing his skills by participating in various competitions.



[Kang Shin-guk/97 years old: "I feel energized when I hold the racket. (In this tournament) I don't think I was able to showcase my skills."]



However, since tennis is a sport that fundamentally uses the joints a lot, it is important to refrain from excessive movements that could cause injuries.



Additionally, stretching to prevent injuries by adequately warming up before and after exercise is essential.



This is KBS News, Hamurim.



