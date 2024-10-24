News 9

Seoul plans to move 94% of its above ground railway sections underground

입력 2024.10.24 (00:22)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

Seoul Metropolitan City has decided to move underground a 60-kilometer stretch of elevated railway that runs through the city center.

The plan includes creating large green spaces along the existing tracks and developing the station sites into cultural and commercial facilities.

Kim Min-kyung reports.

[Report]

The elevated railway sections crossing the city of Seoul consist of a total of 6 lines, spanning approximately 71.6 kilometers.

The railway cuts through urban areas, disrupting living spaces and causing noise and vibrations, which inevitably leads to significant inconvenience for residents.

As discussions on putting the railway underground have intensified, Seoul has decided to move underground 67.6 kilometers of the elevated railway, which accounts for 94% of the city’s elevated railway sections.

Through this, the city plans to create large green spaces similar to the Gyeongui Line Forest Trail and 'Yeontral Park,' which were developed after the undergrounding of the Gyeongui Line railway.

[Oh Se-hoon/Mayor of Seoul: "By transforming the upper space into green areas, we will create 1.22 million square meters, which is about 370,000 pyeong of green space."]

The sections for undergrounding will be divided into two main areas centered around Seobinggo Station: 34.7 kilometers around the Gyeongbu Line and 32.9 kilometers around the Gyeongwon Line.

The station sites will be developed into office, commercial, and cultural facilities, which will help secure funding for the project.

The city of Seoul estimates the total cost of the undergrounding project to be 25.6 trillion won.

The profits from developing the upper space of the stations are expected to reach 31 trillion won.

[Jo Nam-jun/Head of Urban Space Headquarters, Seoul: "We have set the project costs as high as possible and the development profits as conservatively low, so we do not expect significant deviations."]

The city plans to propose this plan to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to select leading project sites.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Seoul plans to move 94% of its above ground railway sections underground
    • 입력 2024-10-24 00:22:55
    News 9
[Anchor]

Seoul Metropolitan City has decided to move underground a 60-kilometer stretch of elevated railway that runs through the city center.

The plan includes creating large green spaces along the existing tracks and developing the station sites into cultural and commercial facilities.

Kim Min-kyung reports.

[Report]

The elevated railway sections crossing the city of Seoul consist of a total of 6 lines, spanning approximately 71.6 kilometers.

The railway cuts through urban areas, disrupting living spaces and causing noise and vibrations, which inevitably leads to significant inconvenience for residents.

As discussions on putting the railway underground have intensified, Seoul has decided to move underground 67.6 kilometers of the elevated railway, which accounts for 94% of the city’s elevated railway sections.

Through this, the city plans to create large green spaces similar to the Gyeongui Line Forest Trail and 'Yeontral Park,' which were developed after the undergrounding of the Gyeongui Line railway.

[Oh Se-hoon/Mayor of Seoul: "By transforming the upper space into green areas, we will create 1.22 million square meters, which is about 370,000 pyeong of green space."]

The sections for undergrounding will be divided into two main areas centered around Seobinggo Station: 34.7 kilometers around the Gyeongbu Line and 32.9 kilometers around the Gyeongwon Line.

The station sites will be developed into office, commercial, and cultural facilities, which will help secure funding for the project.

The city of Seoul estimates the total cost of the undergrounding project to be 25.6 trillion won.

The profits from developing the upper space of the stations are expected to reach 31 trillion won.

[Jo Nam-jun/Head of Urban Space Headquarters, Seoul: "We have set the project costs as high as possible and the development profits as conservatively low, so we do not expect significant deviations."]

The city plans to propose this plan to the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport to select leading project sites.

This is KBS News, Kim Min-kyung.
김민경
김민경 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

미, 북한군 파병 첫 인정…“러시아 있다는 증거<br> 있어”

미, 북한군 파병 첫 인정…“러시아 있다는 증거 있어”
국정원 “북한 병력 3천여 명 <br>러시아 이동…파병 군인 가족 격리 동향”

국정원 “북한 병력 3천여 명 러시아 이동…파병 군인 가족 격리 동향”
[단독] 카메라에 포착된 납치 정황…어둠 속으로 사라진 한국인들

[단독] 카메라에 포착된 납치 정황…어둠 속으로 사라진 한국인들
한, 대통령실 재압박…<br>‘특별감찰관’ 놓고 당내 이견

한, 대통령실 재압박…‘특별감찰관’ 놓고 당내 이견
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.