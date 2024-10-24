BLACPINK Rose's 'APT.' craze: Music video hits 100 million views in just 5 days

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Rosé of the group BLACKPINK is gaining explosive popularity with her song 'APT.' featuring pop star Bruno Mars.



It has topped the world's largest music streaming site, and the music video has surpassed 100 million views, raising expectations that it could become the next 'Gangnam Style'.



Ahn Da-young reports.



[Report]



["Apateu. Apateu. Apateu. Apateu."]



This song starts with the repetitive shout of "Apateu."



The catchy melody sticks in your ears.



It is a duet song that BLACKPINK member Rosé collaborated on with global pop star Bruno Mars.



Upon its release on Oct. 18, it quickly became a hot topic and reached number one on Spotify's global chart, the largest music streaming platform in the world.



This is the first time a solo female artist from Korea have topped this chart.



The song was inspired by the 'Apartment Game,' which is popular among the younger generation during drinking parties, and was created by Rosé herself.



["A game that Chaeyoung (Rosé) loves, random game, random game, game start~"]



The Apartment Game involves participants stacking their hands on top of each other and removing one hand at a time until a specific number is reached.



[U.S. radio channel 'Z100 New York'/Oct. 19: "(The world now gets to enjoy it (the Apartment Game), wrapped their arms around.) It's actually a game that I, like, everyone actually plays."]



The music video also features Bruno Mars waving two Korean flags in his hands.



This music video achieved 100 million views just five days after its release.



Various social media platforms are flooded with videos of people around the world shouting "Apateu" and singing along to the song.



With talk of it being the next 'Gangnam Style,' attention is also focused on whether 'APT.' will set new records on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 main singles chart.



Reporting from Paris, this is KBS News Ahn Da-young.



■ 제보하기

▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가

▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444

▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr

▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!