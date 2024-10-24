Ohtani's 50-50 home run ball fetches 6.1 billion won, making the highest amount ever

동영상 고정 취소

Superstar Ohtani has made history not only in baseball but also in auction history.



The first-ever 50-50 home run ball was auctioned off for a staggering 6.1 billion won.



This is the moment.



This baseball captures the history of Ohtani achieving the first-ever 50-50 with his 50th home run.



Although the legal dispute over ownership is not yet resolved, the auction took place.



It was sold for a whopping 4.392 million dollars, which is about 6.1 billion won.



Previously, the highest auction price for a home run ball was 4.2 billion won, for Mark McGwire's 70th home run ball, but now a baseball worth over 6 billion won has been set.



Ohtani always shows more than we can imagine. What kind of history will he write in the World Series against the New York Yankees starting on Oct. 26?



