Ohtani's 50-50 home run ball fetches 6.1 billion won, making the highest amount ever
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
The first-ever 50-50 home run ball was auctioned off for a staggering 6.1 billion won.
This is the moment.
This baseball captures the history of Ohtani achieving the first-ever 50-50 with his 50th home run.
Although the legal dispute over ownership is not yet resolved, the auction took place.
It was sold for a whopping 4.392 million dollars, which is about 6.1 billion won.
Previously, the highest auction price for a home run ball was 4.2 billion won, for Mark McGwire's 70th home run ball, but now a baseball worth over 6 billion won has been set.
Ohtani always shows more than we can imagine. What kind of history will he write in the World Series against the New York Yankees starting on Oct. 26?
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- Ohtani's 50-50 home run ball fetches 6.1 billion won, making the highest amount ever
-
- 입력 2024-10-24 00:22:56
- 수정2024-10-24 00:23:05
The first-ever 50-50 home run ball was auctioned off for a staggering 6.1 billion won.
This is the moment.
This baseball captures the history of Ohtani achieving the first-ever 50-50 with his 50th home run.
Although the legal dispute over ownership is not yet resolved, the auction took place.
It was sold for a whopping 4.392 million dollars, which is about 6.1 billion won.
Previously, the highest auction price for a home run ball was 4.2 billion won, for Mark McGwire's 70th home run ball, but now a baseball worth over 6 billion won has been set.
Ohtani always shows more than we can imagine. What kind of history will he write in the World Series against the New York Yankees starting on Oct. 26?
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.