[News Today] HAN PUSHES “FIRST LADY PROBE”

[LEAD]

People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon announced his plans to push to designate an independent inspector regarding the issues of first lady Kim Keon-Hee. The presidential office stated an appointment would be made if the ruling and opposition parties agree.



[REPORT]

The presidential office appears to be avoiding making responses to heightening criticism from People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon.



But it did react to the ruling party chief's remarks that the details of his recent meeting with President Yoon Suk Yeol were twisted when made public. It asked Han to explain what was distorted.



Regarding disputes over a seating arrangement and the alleged disrespect for Han, the top office said it had not been intentional, adding that it is a distorted interpretation deviating from what is really essential.

It hoped that the conflict between the ruling party and government does not widen further, saying that now is the time for both sides to work together and overcome difficulties amid a serious political situation.



On the issue of a special inspector, the presidential office reaffirmed its previous stance that it will appoint one if the ruling and opposition parties reach an agreement.



But it also said that it is an issue that the party should settle itself.



During a visit to Beomeosa Temple in Busan on Tuesday, President Yoon said that he will remain focused and resolved despite criticism.



His remarks are viewed as a suggestion of his determination to break through the conflict with the ruling party chief.



Yoon Suk Yeol/ President (Oct. 22, Choryang Market, Busan)

My heart is aching to see you struggle when you work so hard. I‘ll work harder.



Yoon held a closed-door meeting with Daegu Mayor Hong Joon-pyo on Wednesday.



The top office tried to prevent political over-interpretation, saying that the meeting was to discuss regional issues, including building a new airport near Daegu.