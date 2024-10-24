[News Today] N. KOREA SHOWS OFF ICBM BASE

News Today





[LEAD]

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has publicly displayed his inspection of intercontinental ballistic missile bases. He ordered the nuclear forces to maintain thorough readiness against U.S. nuclear capabilities. For the first time, North Korea also revealed its underground missile Silos. This move is seen as showcasing its deterrence capabilities against the U.S., ahead of the presidential election.



[REPORT]

North Korean chairman Kim Jong-un pats the warhead of a mid-to-long-range hypersonic missile and listens to a military official's report in front of an intercontinental ballistic missile loaded onto a transporter erector launcher, known as TEL.



The North Korean media released these photos of Kim inspecting the strategic missile base.



The North Korean leader reportedly said, "American strategic nuclear means are increasingly threatening the security environment" and instructed military officials to tighten the nuclear forces' thorough readiness.



N. Korean Central TV/

Kim stressed making sure of thorough readiness that enables us to quickly mete out strategic retaliations against enemies at any time.



This is the first time that North Korea's top secret strategic missile base was unveiled. A South Korean military official said that an underground missile hangar known as a silo was exposed for the first time.



The North Korean media also released a photo of Kim Jong-un walking through a thicket, which appeared similar to the path he had taken after viewing short-range ballistic missiles with his daughter Ju-ae in March of 2023.



At the time, North Korea seemed to have released such photos to imply that a silo was being built in the mountain near the Dongchang-ri satellite launch site. The regime could be intensifying their threats by showing some parts of the new base.



Yang Uk/ Asan Institute for Policy Studies

It looks like the base is relatively new. They probably wanted to show that they are focusing on missile launch capabilities and they already have a base.



With the U.S. presidential election only about two weeks away, North Korea may have shown off their nuclear forces on the pretext of deterring war as the international community's criticism mount against North Korean troops being sent to fight in the Ukrainian war.