[News Today] NUMBER OF NEWBORNS UP AGAIN
읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.
[LEAD]
The birth rate in August increased nearly 6% from last year. This continues a trend of rising monthly birth rates in the second and third quarters. Despite bleak forecasts for this year's birth metrics, hopes are now rising for a modest rebound in total births and fertility rates.
[REPORT]
A maternity hospital in Gyeonggido Province. The number of expecting mothers visiting the hospital has risen by about 20% from a year ago.
In recent days, some even have to wait to secure a hospital room.
Kim Eui-hyuk / CHA Ilsan Medical Center
Older pregnant women visit frequently these days. The overall number of expecting mothers has risen 20-30% from last year.
Statistics also show a rise in newborns. Twenty-thousand-98 babies were born in the month of August, up some 11-hundred or nearly 6% on-year.
The number of newborns which fell for 18 consecutive months rebounded in April and May before slightly dropping again in June but then went on to rise in July and August.
Im Young-il / Statistics Korea
Marriages are leading to births while the number of newborns which has been declining is also up due to a base effect.
This has spurred expectation that the annual figure for this year could post a gain for the first time in 9 years.
The cumulative newborn count from January to August stands at 158-thousand, just 0.4% fewer on-year.
Also a new outlook predicts the total fertility rate to improve to 0.74 this year and not the record low figure of 0.68 earlier projected by Statistics Korea.
Kim Sang-yong / Nat'l Assembly Budget Office
Related health insurance data indicates a rise in expectant mothers this year compared to last year.
The number of marriages, regarded a preceding indicator to childbirth, has also increased 20% on-year in August to continue a growth streak for the 5th month.
■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!
- [News Today] NUMBER OF NEWBORNS UP AGAIN
-
- 입력 2024-10-24 16:17:55
- 수정2024-10-24 16:21:15
[LEAD]
The birth rate in August increased nearly 6% from last year. This continues a trend of rising monthly birth rates in the second and third quarters. Despite bleak forecasts for this year's birth metrics, hopes are now rising for a modest rebound in total births and fertility rates.
[REPORT]
A maternity hospital in Gyeonggido Province. The number of expecting mothers visiting the hospital has risen by about 20% from a year ago.
In recent days, some even have to wait to secure a hospital room.
Kim Eui-hyuk / CHA Ilsan Medical Center
Older pregnant women visit frequently these days. The overall number of expecting mothers has risen 20-30% from last year.
Statistics also show a rise in newborns. Twenty-thousand-98 babies were born in the month of August, up some 11-hundred or nearly 6% on-year.
The number of newborns which fell for 18 consecutive months rebounded in April and May before slightly dropping again in June but then went on to rise in July and August.
Im Young-il / Statistics Korea
Marriages are leading to births while the number of newborns which has been declining is also up due to a base effect.
This has spurred expectation that the annual figure for this year could post a gain for the first time in 9 years.
The cumulative newborn count from January to August stands at 158-thousand, just 0.4% fewer on-year.
Also a new outlook predicts the total fertility rate to improve to 0.74 this year and not the record low figure of 0.68 earlier projected by Statistics Korea.
Kim Sang-yong / Nat'l Assembly Budget Office
Related health insurance data indicates a rise in expectant mothers this year compared to last year.
The number of marriages, regarded a preceding indicator to childbirth, has also increased 20% on-year in August to continue a growth streak for the 5th month.
-
- KBS의 기사 모음
이 기사가 좋으셨다면
-
좋아요
0
-
응원해요
0
-
후속 원해요
0
헤드라인
많이 본 뉴스
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
-
준비중입니다.
-
-
각 플랫폼에서 최근 1시간 동안 많이 본 KBS 기사를 제공합니다.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.