[News Today] ‘APT.’ GARNERS GLOBAL ATTENTION

'APT.' GARNERS GLOBAL ATTENTION

[LEAD]
This song has been stuck in my head all day, and I'm sure many of you out there can relate. 'APT', a duet by BLACKPINK's Rosé and Bruno Mars is enjoying explosive popularity all around the world. Not only did it top charts, but it reached 100 million views in just 5 days.

[REPORT]
The song starts with the repetitive lyrics saying 'apart' which means apartment in Korean.

The addictive melody is an immediate draw.

It's a duet, a collab. between BLACKPINK member Rosé and pop super star Bruno Mars.

Upon its release on October 18, the song shot up to number one on Spotify's global chart, the world's largest streaming platform.

It's a feat no K-pop girl group or female soloist accomplished before.

The song was created by Rosé herself with the motif coming from a drinking game of the same title young Koreans enjoy playing.

"A random game Chaeyoung (Rosé) likes! Random game! Game start!"

In the game, participants pile their hands in the middle and pull out their hands one after another until they reach a random number.

U.S. radio channel 'Z100 New York' / (Oct. 19)
(The world now gets to enjoy and wrap their arms around.) It's actually a game that I like and everyone actually plays.

In the music video, Bruno Mars is seen holding the Korean flag in both hands and waving them.

The MV has topped a staggering 100 million views in just 5 days.

Social media is brimming with videos of fans worldwide shouting apart and singing after the song.

Amid talk of a possible second 'Gangnam Style', it remains to be seen whether 'APT.' will set a record on the U.S. Billboard Hot 100 chart.

