[News Today] YEAREND CONCERT LINEUP

Singers are already preparing for end-of-year concerts, releasing their concert schedules one by one. Let's check them out.



Singer Sung Si-kyung known for his sellout performances will meet fans through a year-end concert.



The concert titled after his own name will take place for 4 days from December 27 to the 29 and then on the 31st at the Olympic Park KSPO Dome in Songpa-gu District, southern Seoul.



The queen of R&B, pop diva Park Jung-hyun, better known as Lena Park is also holding a winter concert, the first in 6 years.



As the event takes place from December 20 to the 22, it's expected to be filled with warm Christmas vibes.



K-pop girl group Apink, marking its 13th debut anniversary, will also hold their 7th solo concert at the year-end.



The king of live concerts Lee Seung-hwan will also perform in major cities across the country from November 2 to December 29.