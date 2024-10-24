[News Today] YEAREND CONCERT LINEUP
[LEAD]
Singers are already preparing for end-of-year concerts, releasing their concert schedules one by one. Let's check them out.
[REPORT]
Singer Sung Si-kyung known for his sellout performances will meet fans through a year-end concert.
The concert titled after his own name will take place for 4 days from December 27 to the 29 and then on the 31st at the Olympic Park KSPO Dome in Songpa-gu District, southern Seoul.
The queen of R&B, pop diva Park Jung-hyun, better known as Lena Park is also holding a winter concert, the first in 6 years.
As the event takes place from December 20 to the 22, it's expected to be filled with warm Christmas vibes.
K-pop girl group Apink, marking its 13th debut anniversary, will also hold their 7th solo concert at the year-end.
The king of live concerts Lee Seung-hwan will also perform in major cities across the country from November 2 to December 29.
이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.