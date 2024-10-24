[Exclusive] Cambodian police raid ‘scam compound’; hundreds of organization members taken into custody

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



Good evening, everyone.



This is KBS News at nine pm on Thursday.



We begin with breaking news about a crime compound in Cambodia.



Today, Cambodian police raided one of the three crime compounds that KBS reported on from the scene.



They arrested several members of the organization.



Since the KBS report, we have heard that police have launched a large-scale crackdown.



Footage has captured the organization members being taken into custody by the police.



First, we have an exclusive report from reporter Won Dong-hee.



[Report]



Police vehicles arrive in succession in front of a large iron gate, and armed officers enter the crime compound.



This is the Mango complound, located about 25 kilometers southwest of Phnom Penh.



About a hundred organization members are seen sitting between the buildings, and some are moving to one side under police control.



In the parking lot outside the compound, police are also seen moving in police cars.



In the Telegram chat rooms used by the organization members, conversations indicate that the police launched the raid due to the video exposing the three crime compounds in Cambodia, including the Mango compound, reported by KBS.



The Mango compound is a massive crime hub where kidnappings, torture, and cyber fraud occur, and it is one of the three locations revealed by KBS.



[Victim B from the Mango compound/voice altered: "I was beaten for three days without a break. Just hearing the clattering sound on the stairs was terrifying."]



After the report, local police requested cooperation from our embassy regarding the investigation into the kidnapping and confinement of Koreans, and it has been confirmed that the embassy provided the location of the crime compound where the kidnapping of Koreans was reported.



Following this, local police raided the Mango compound and carried out an arrest operation.



[Local resident/voice altered: "I've heard a lot of talk about this, and in the (local) community, it's said that the Mango compound is currently being raided. It's also been posted on Facebook."]



As the police raided the Mango compound, signs were also observed that organization members were leaving the nearby Prince compound to evade the police investigation.



This is KBS News, Won Dong-hee.



