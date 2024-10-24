News 9

Large fire breaks out at 55th supply depot of U.S. Forces Korea

입력 2024.10.24 (22:40)

[Anchor]

This evening (10.24), a large fire broke out at a U.S. military supply depot in Busan.

Fire authorities are currently conducting firefighting operations.

Let's go to the scene.

Reporter Lee Jun-seok, it seems the flames are still not under control.

[Report]

Yes, I am currently in front of the 55th supply depot of the U.S. Forces where the fire has occurred.

Fire authorities have been working on extinguishing the fire for over two hours, but as you can see, they have not yet managed to control the flames.

A towering column of red flames, along with black smoke and dust, is continuously spewing out.

Since the fire is in an urban area, the Busan disaster authorities have also sent out alert messages to citizens.

The fire started around 6:30 PM today (10.24).

The Busan Fire and Disaster Headquarters issued a Level 1 response and has been conducting firefighting operations, but they have just raised the response level to Level 2.

Currently, over 50 firefighting vehicles and more than 160 personnel have been deployed.

The fire is believed to have started in the first-floor building of a refrigerated warehouse inside the military base.

At the time, construction work was underway inside the building, and firefighting authorities explained that construction materials, urethane, and rubber were being stored there.

So far, there have been no reported casualties.

The 55th supply depot, where the fire occurred, serves as a storage facility for U.S. military equipment brought into Busan Port, supplying various U.S. military bases stationed in different regions of the country.

We will provide more detailed updates on the fire in the next news segment.

This has been a report from the U.S. military base fire scene in Busan.

