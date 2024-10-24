News 9

Interpol says global crime complexes forcing victims into illegal activities

[Anchor]

The International Criminal Police Organization, Interpol, has identified that not only Koreans but also people from around the world are being held captive in these crime complexes and forced into criminal activities.

It is estimated that their criminal targets span over 60 countries worldwide.

International cooperation is urgently needed.

Reporter Woo Han-sol has the details.

[Report]

A representative from the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime, after viewing footage of the crime complex captured by our reporters,

[Benedikt Hofmann/UN Office on Drugs and Crime Southeast Asia and Pacific Region Deputy Representative: "Generally speaking, these are the kind of videos that we've seen come out of scam compounds in Southeast Asia."]

He stated that these crime complexes emerged as local criminal organizations lost their income due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

[Benedikt Hofmann/UN Office on Drugs and Crime Southeast Asia and Pacific Region Deputy Representative: "But during COVID, there were no tourists coming to these places. Criminal groups had to find other ways...."]

Interpol has identified that not only Koreans but also people from around the world are being held captive in these crime complexes and forced into criminal activities.

[Stephanie Baroud/Interpol Crime Intelligence Analyst: "They are from across the world. We've identified approximately 60 countries."]

Victims become targets of various crimes within the complexes.

[Stephanie Baroud/Interpol Crime Intelligence Analyst: "Forced labor, sexual exploitation, beatings, torture, rape, and even organ harvesting in some cases...."]

Local police have testified that investigations and rescues are difficult due to collusion between local military, police, and the crime complexes.

In fact, last month, the U.S. Treasury Department captured evidence that a resort owned by a Cambodian senator was being used as a crime complex and decided on economic sanctions.

There is an urgent need for international cooperation to resolve this issue.

[National Intelligence Service International Crime Information Center Representative/voice altered: "We need to ensure that investigations into victims can be conducted swiftly with countries that are major 'scam compound' victim nations...."]

The international community is also calling for an active role from Korea.

[Benedikt Hofmann/UN Office on Drugs and Crime Southeast Asia and Pacific Region Deputy Representative: "Korea has taken a very strong leadership role in the region to support countries to effectively share evidence and information."]

This is KBS News, Woo Han-sol.

