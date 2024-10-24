News 9

[Exclusive] Reporter meets worker involved in illegal corporate account scheme

[Anchor]

A vicious cycle has formed in which bank accounts created in South Korea are sold to overseas criminal organizations and then misused for scams targeting our citizens.

Many fall into the trap of high-paying part-time jobs and end up getting involved in crime.

Reporter Lee Won-hee met someone who worked for this organization.

[Report]

In March, a university student, referred to as A, started a part-time job that promised to earn him 2.5 million won a month.

[A: "They said it wasn't illegal and I just need to organize some documents."]

He communicated only through Telegram with 'Team Leader Choi,' who gave him instructions. The first task was to retrieve an envelope left at an internet cafe.

["It was turned over like this."]

Inside were corporate documents and a power of attorney.

These were the documents needed to open a corporate bank account.

[A: "Go to ○○ Bank and create a corporate account. Then, lift the limit on the corporate account and let me know."]

At the bank counter, he responded to questions on suspicions whether it was a bank account for illegal purposes by referring to the Telegram instructions.

[A: "(When the bank employee) asked, 'Do you really need to lift the limit when it has just been made?' I said, 'Remove the name of Team Leader Choi and change it to the name of the corporate representative, and connect the call.'"]

In three weeks, A created a total of six corporate accounts. He reported his suspicions directly to the police and has not received any pay.

[Lee Gi-dong/Director of the Korea Financial Crime Research Center: "(At the bank), customers ask to lift the limit for business purposes, and since there are many transaction records, there’s no reason not to do it."]

To create these bank accounts, they even take over corporations that are on the verge of closing down.

[Recruiter for illegal bank accounts/voice altered: "They first negotiate by saying, 'Hey, someone is selling two business accounts; how much can you give me?'"]

As South Korea became the main target, illegal bank accounts became 'whatever the market will bear.'

[Recruiter for illegal bank accounts/voice altered: "Right now, accounts are very valuable. They can't be opened anew. The basic price is over 10 million won."]

These illegally created bank accounts are sold to overseas criminal organizations and are used again for scams targeting our citizens, forming a 'vicious cycle.'

This is KBS News, Lee Won-hee.

