Defense Minister calls N. Korean troops ‘cannon fodder mercenaries’, Foreign Minister warns of security threat

[Anchor]

"North Korean troops sent to Russia are nothing more than cannon fodder mercenaries."

The Minister of National Defense pointed out that this is different from a typical deployment.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed concerns that North Korea's deployment will ultimately become a threat to our security.

Song Geum-han reports.

[Report]

Minister of National Defense Kim Yong-hyun pointed out that the North Korean troops, who have changed into Russian military uniforms and operate under the control of the Russian military without any operational authority, are more appropriately described as 'mercenaries' rather than 'deployed troops.'

He emphasized that this is different from a typical deployment where troops maintain their command structure, wear their home country's insignia, and proudly serve as deployed personnel.

[Kim Yong-hyun/Minister of National Defense: "It is accurate to evaluate that Kim Jong-un has sold his own people's army as cannon fodder in an illegal invasion war."]

Minister Kim Yong-hyun also stated that besides North Korea's Special Operations Army's 11th Corps, known as the 'Storm Corps,' it seems that other military personnel are also being deployed.

In fact, recent footage confirmed that the North Korean troops training in Russia are mostly estimated to be teenagers or those in their twenties who have recently enlisted, leading to analysis that they may be mere facades of special forces.

Meanwhile, the National Intelligence Service revealed that there are indications that North Korea is also planning to send a significant number of workers to Russia.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also predicted that the deployment of the North Korean troops to Russia will ultimately become a threat to our security.

Regarding the possibility of military support to Ukraine, it stated that various discussions could arise depending on what North Korea and Russia exchange in the future.

[Cho Tae-yul/Minister of Foreign Affairs: "I believe it is necessary to express a strong response policy and willingness to take measures to urge withdrawal and restrain additional deployments."]

Additionally, it is analyzed that China was likely excluded from the decision-making process regarding this North Korean deployment rather than having endorsed it.

This is KBS News, Song Geum-han.

