Suspicions arise over N. Korean guard post demolitions

[Anchor]

As part of the September 19 military agreement signed during the Moon Jae-in administration, the South and North destroyed 10 front-line guard posts (GPs) each.

Following this, there were efforts to verify whether the GPs were properly destroyed, but suspicions were raised regarding the inadequate verification of the North Korean military GPs.

This is a report by Kim Yong-jun.

[Report]

In 2018, military authorities announced that the North had engaged in the on-site verification process in a sincere manner.

[Suh Wook/Then Director of Operations, Joint Chiefs of Staff/Dec. 2018: "We confirmed that the entrances and observation posts of the underground facilities were either destroyed or buried."]

Previously classified on-site verification footage has been recently released.

A concrete bunker, which is presumed to be capable of housing heavy weapons such as artillery and machine guns, was captured in the footage.

When asked about its identity, the North Korean military evaded the question.

[Dialogue between South and North verification teams: "(If it is a concrete structure, it means there is an entrance) Ah, this is... this is not connected."]

Even after requests for further confirmation, they did not show the site.

[Dialogue between South and North verification teams: "(We couldn't actually confirm the deeply connected part, no? No, if you load the explosives underneath and poke from above, can the top withstand it? It will all collapse."]

Similar situations continued.

["There are parts that are suspected to be passages, but you say there are not..."]

This is the report submitted by the on-site verification team.

It stated that access to all 10 North Korean GPs that were claimed to be destroyed was restricted or controlled, and that insufficient agreements were implemented.

Additionally, KBS's investigation revealed that in an additional report, despite South Korea's persistent requests, the North avoided verification by not guiding them to the GP underground facilities, and suggested the South to just dig directly if needed.

It was found that they initially claimed there were no troops at the North's posts, only to later confirm their presence, and while acknowledging the existence of the posts, they firmly refused verification, but the final conclusion was 'disarmament assessed.'

[Yoo Yong-won/Member of the National Assembly Defense Committee - Kim Yong-hyun/Minister of National Defense: "If illegal activities are confirmed, I believe legal action is necessary against those involved. What do you think, Minister? (Yes, I agree.)"]

The Board of Audit and Inspection, which is reviewing the related matters, has completed its on-site audit and plans to announce the results as soon as the opinion exchange process is concluded.

This is KBS News, Kim Yong-jun.

