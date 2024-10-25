News 9

Disagreements within ruling party over ‘Special Inspector’ continue

입력 2024.10.25 (00:05)

[Anchor]

The special inspector general card brought up by People Power Party leader Han Dong-hoon is causing discord within the ruling party.

When floor leader Choo Kyung-ho drew the line saying this is a matter for the National Assembly, leader Han countered that the party leader oversees party affairs.

Lee Yoon-woo reports.

[Report]

Han Dong-hoon faced opposition from floor leader Choo Kyung-ho after expressing his intention to push for the appointment of a special inspector general.

Today (10.24), he emphasized his authority as party leader.

He reaffirmed his intention to push forward, citing the party constitution as a basis.

[Han Dong-hoon/Leader of People Power Party: "The party leader legally represents the party externally and oversees party affairs. It is a given that the party leader performs the duty of overseeing all party work, whether inside or outside the National Assembly."]

The pro-Han faction also expressed urgency and necessity in finding a solution to the issue of First Lady Kim Keon-hee.

[Kim Jong-hyeok/Member of People Power Party: "If we avoid introducing the special inspector general system by citing all sorts of unreasonable reasons, it is clear what kind of evaluation it will receive from the public and what results it will bring."]

In a group chat among lawmakers, voices urging for a swift general meeting of lawmakers and a statement from floor leader Choo continued.

However, Choo Kyung-ho's side rebutted that the issue of recommending a candidate for the special inspector general falls under the authority of the floor leader, based on other provisions of the party constitution.

Amidst the backlash from the pro-Yoon faction, concerns about the conflict between the two top leaders have also emerged.

[Kweon Seong-dong/Member of People Power Party/CBS 'Kim Hyun-jung's News Show': "The leader should make a proposal and discuss it in a general meeting of lawmakers to make a decision, but without such a process, just saying I'm going to do it and follow me..."]

[Choi Hyung-doo/Member of People Power Party/BBS Radio 'Ham In-kyung's Morning Journal': "I have some concerns that the strategy to appoint the board of North Korean Human Rights Foundation, which has been delayed, might be somewhat disrupted, but I don't think this will escalate into a conflict."]

The Democratic Party, which has set the target date for the vote on the special prosecutor law regarding Mrs. Kim to Nov. 14, continues to pressure the ruling party, stating, "The public's demand is not for the appointment of a special inspector general, but for the First Lady to undergo a special investigation."

KBS News, Lee Yoon-woo.

