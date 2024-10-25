News 9

US warns N. Korean troops could become targets in Ukraine

입력 2024.10.25 (00:05)

[Anchor]

The White House in the United States has officially confirmed the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia and warned that if the North Korean forces are sent to the Ukraine war, they will become targets.

Russia has dismissed this as false propaganda and has increased its pressure, while China has stated for the first time that it is unaware of the North Korean troop deployment.

This is reporter Jo Hye-jin from Washington.

[Report]

Since early this month, there have been multiple reports of North Korean troop deployments to Russia through videos and photos.

["Come out, hey!"]

Just six days after the National Intelligence Service confirmed the deployment of the troops, the White House also acknowledged it.

The White House stated that while the nature of the deployment is still unclear, it strongly warned that if the troops are sent to the Ukraine war, they will become targets.

[John Kirby/White House National Security Communications Adviser: "I can tell you one thing though. If they do deploy, to fight against Ukraine, they're fair game. They're fair targets."]

Kirby revealed that North Korea moved at least 3,000 soldiers to Vladivostok, Russia, by sea between early and mid-October.

Among them, about 2,000 have already completed training and are reportedly moving to western Russia, near the Ukrainian border, according to Japanese news agency Kyodo, citing sources from the Ukrainian military.

As the U.S. fears, the possibility of the North's troops engaging in combat with Ukrainian forces has increased significantly.

Russia continues to dismiss the reports of the troop deployment as false and exaggerated.

In particular, it has pressured the South Korean government, which is considering providing offensive weapons to Ukraine.

[Maria Zakharova/Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson: "It is necessary to think about the consequences for South Korean security that may arise from South Korea's involvement in the Ukrainian conflict."]

The Russian State Duma unanimously passed a bill to ratify a North Korea-Russia treaty that provides for mutual military support during a plenary session.

The Chinese government has stated for the first time that it is unaware of the North's troop deployment and reiterated its position of hoping for a political resolution to the Ukraine crisis.

This is KBS News Jo Hye-jin from Washington.

