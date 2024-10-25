Pres. Yoon Suk Yeol considers offensive weapon supply to Ukraine

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



President Yoon Suk Yeol has expressed that South Korea may provide offensive weapons to Ukraine depending on the situation.



During a summit with the President of Poland, who is on a state visit to South Korea, President Yoon focused on discussing security issues, including the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia and defense cooperation.



This is Jeong Sae-bae reporting.



[Report]



With the deployment of North Korean troops to Russia, the security threats to the Korean Peninsula and Europe are increasing.



The leaders of South Korea and Poland defined the military cooperation between North Korea and Russia as a provocation that threatens world peace.



In particular, President Yoon directly stated that the government could flexibly consider providing offensive weapons to Ukraine depending on the activities of the North's troops.



[President Yoon Suk Yeol: "We had a principle of not directly supplying lethal weapons, but we can review that aspect more flexibly depending on the activities of the North Korean troops."]



The two leaders focused on discussing ways to deepen and develop the strategic partnership between their countries in this regard.



Above all, they agreed that both governments would actively support achieving results in the defense industry, where cooperation has recently been significantly strengthened.



[Andrzej Duda/President of Poland: "We are actively seeking to increase defense cooperation, and we expect good news regarding defense cooperation soon."]



They also agreed to work together for the restoration and reconstruction of peace in Ukraine.



The two leaders decided to expand cooperation in energy security, focusing on low-carbon energy sources, including nuclear power.



This is KBS News Jeong Sae-bae.



