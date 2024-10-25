News 9

National Assembly Broadcasting and Communication Committee' audit session turned into a battlefield

입력 2024.10.25 (00:05)

[Anchor]

Today (10.24), the National Assembly Broadcasting and Communication Committee's audit session was nothing short of a battleground.

Profanity and harsh expressions were rampant.

A staff member from the audited agency suddenly collapsed and was taken away by paramedics.

Kim Jin-ho reports.

[Report]

The National Assembly Broadcasting and Communication Committee's audit saw a large number of officials from the audited agencies in attendance.

A heated debate erupted over the way Chairperson Choi Min-hee conducted the meeting.

[Choi Soo-jin/National Assembly Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee/People Power Party: "There are evaluations regarding the chairperson. Our Chairperson Choi Min-hee occupies 20% of the total time for member audits."]

[Choi Min-hee/National Assembly Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee Chairperson/Democratic Party: "That is using facts as a pretext to insult, and I said I wouldn't tolerate it today."]

The atmosphere in the audit room became even more intense when a staff member from an audited agency suddenly collapsed and was taken away by paramedics.

During this process, it was reported that Acting Chair Kim Tae-kyu used profanity, leading to a dispute between Democratic Party member Kim Woo-young and Acting Chair Kim.

["Are you trying to kill someone? Well, what does that man...? (Did you say that man?) Yes, I said that man. What? You brat! (Brat?) Yes, brat! (What is this? What are you trying to do right now!) What the hell is this XX!"]

Ultimately, DP member Kim apologized, and at the chairperson's direction, the issue of whether Acting Chair Kim used profanity was confirmed.

["Oh XX, you're killing people. (Did you hear that?)"]

Acting Chair Kim expressed regret, stating that it was during a recess and he did not specify anyone.

[Kim Tae-kyu/Acting Chair of the Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee: "I acknowledge that the expression itself was inappropriate. I admit that part."]

The Broadcasting and Communications Committee, led by the opposition, voted to file a complaint against Acting Chair Kim for contempt of the National Assembly.

KBS News, Kim Jin-ho.

