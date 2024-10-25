Vacant three-story house in Busan collapses: A predictable accident

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



In a redevelopment area in Busan, an old vacant house suddenly collapsed, prompting nearby residents to evacuate urgently.



Problems were discovered during a safety inspection, but the house was left unattended until the accident occurred.



It has been reported that there are over 130,000 vacant houses nationwide that pose a significant risk of accidents.



Reporter Choi Wi-ji has the story.



[Report]



A cat in a residential area looks back and quickly runs away.



Soon after, along with cloudy dust, the roof and bricks come crashing down.



Part of a three-story vacant house in a redevelopment area in Busan suddenly collapsed.



[Son Cheon-rae/Witness: "It collapsed suddenly with a loud noise, like thunder, and came down in an instant."]



Right below the accident site, there are several houses where residents live, which could have led to significant casualties.



Although no one was injured, about ten residents from six households evacuated to temporary accommodations.



The local district office is currently controlling the area due to the high possibility of further collapses.



However, the accident was already anticipated.



This house, which had been left unattended for nearly five years, was found to have wall cracks and rebar corrosion during a safety inspection by the district office last March.



The district office requested safety measures from the owner twice last year, but it has remained unattended until now.



[Nearby Resident: "It's dangerous there. We are scared to go that way, so we have to take a detour."]



Vacant houses that have not undergone proper repairs or reinforcements and lack heating and cooling are deteriorating at a much faster rate.



[Hong Im-pyo/Busan Seo-gu Safety Management Advisor/Construction Engineer: "With the continuous changes in weather, like rain, cold winters, and hot summers, the walls have aged significantly, leading to the collapse."]



In Busan alone, there are about 5,000 vacant houses that have been left unattended for over a year, and nationwide, the number exceeds 130,000.



This is KBS News, Choi Wi-ji.



