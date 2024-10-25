News 9

Vacant three-story house in Busan collapses: A predictable accident

입력 2024.10.25 (00:05)

읽어주기 기능은 크롬기반의
브라우저에서만 사용하실 수 있습니다.

[Anchor]

In a redevelopment area in Busan, an old vacant house suddenly collapsed, prompting nearby residents to evacuate urgently.

Problems were discovered during a safety inspection, but the house was left unattended until the accident occurred.

It has been reported that there are over 130,000 vacant houses nationwide that pose a significant risk of accidents.

Reporter Choi Wi-ji has the story.

[Report]

A cat in a residential area looks back and quickly runs away.

Soon after, along with cloudy dust, the roof and bricks come crashing down.

Part of a three-story vacant house in a redevelopment area in Busan suddenly collapsed.

[Son Cheon-rae/Witness: "It collapsed suddenly with a loud noise, like thunder, and came down in an instant."]

Right below the accident site, there are several houses where residents live, which could have led to significant casualties.

Although no one was injured, about ten residents from six households evacuated to temporary accommodations.

The local district office is currently controlling the area due to the high possibility of further collapses.

However, the accident was already anticipated.

This house, which had been left unattended for nearly five years, was found to have wall cracks and rebar corrosion during a safety inspection by the district office last March.

The district office requested safety measures from the owner twice last year, but it has remained unattended until now.

[Nearby Resident: "It's dangerous there. We are scared to go that way, so we have to take a detour."]

Vacant houses that have not undergone proper repairs or reinforcements and lack heating and cooling are deteriorating at a much faster rate.

[Hong Im-pyo/Busan Seo-gu Safety Management Advisor/Construction Engineer: "With the continuous changes in weather, like rain, cold winters, and hot summers, the walls have aged significantly, leading to the collapse."]

In Busan alone, there are about 5,000 vacant houses that have been left unattended for over a year, and nationwide, the number exceeds 130,000.

This is KBS News, Choi Wi-ji.

■ 제보하기
▷ 카카오톡 : 'KBS제보' 검색, 채널 추가
▷ 전화 : 02-781-1234, 4444
▷ 이메일 : kbs1234@kbs.co.kr
▷ 유튜브, 네이버, 카카오에서도 KBS뉴스를 구독해주세요!


  • Vacant three-story house in Busan collapses: A predictable accident
    • 입력 2024-10-25 00:05:43
    News 9
[Anchor]

In a redevelopment area in Busan, an old vacant house suddenly collapsed, prompting nearby residents to evacuate urgently.

Problems were discovered during a safety inspection, but the house was left unattended until the accident occurred.

It has been reported that there are over 130,000 vacant houses nationwide that pose a significant risk of accidents.

Reporter Choi Wi-ji has the story.

[Report]

A cat in a residential area looks back and quickly runs away.

Soon after, along with cloudy dust, the roof and bricks come crashing down.

Part of a three-story vacant house in a redevelopment area in Busan suddenly collapsed.

[Son Cheon-rae/Witness: "It collapsed suddenly with a loud noise, like thunder, and came down in an instant."]

Right below the accident site, there are several houses where residents live, which could have led to significant casualties.

Although no one was injured, about ten residents from six households evacuated to temporary accommodations.

The local district office is currently controlling the area due to the high possibility of further collapses.

However, the accident was already anticipated.

This house, which had been left unattended for nearly five years, was found to have wall cracks and rebar corrosion during a safety inspection by the district office last March.

The district office requested safety measures from the owner twice last year, but it has remained unattended until now.

[Nearby Resident: "It's dangerous there. We are scared to go that way, so we have to take a detour."]

Vacant houses that have not undergone proper repairs or reinforcements and lack heating and cooling are deteriorating at a much faster rate.

[Hong Im-pyo/Busan Seo-gu Safety Management Advisor/Construction Engineer: "With the continuous changes in weather, like rain, cold winters, and hot summers, the walls have aged significantly, leading to the collapse."]

In Busan alone, there are about 5,000 vacant houses that have been left unattended for over a year, and nationwide, the number exceeds 130,000.

This is KBS News, Choi Wi-ji.
최위지
최위지 기자

이 기사가 좋으셨다면

오늘의 핫 클릭

실시간 뜨거운 관심을 받고 있는 뉴스

이 기사에 대한 의견을 남겨주세요.

헤드라인

[단독] 캄보디아 경찰 ‘범죄단지’ 급습…<br>“조직원 수백 명 끌려 나와”

[단독] 캄보디아 경찰 ‘범죄단지’ 급습…“조직원 수백 명 끌려 나와”
[단독] 국내 대포통장 조직 검거<br>…통장 모아 캄보디아로

[단독] 국내 대포통장 조직 검거…통장 모아 캄보디아로
주한미군 55보급창서 큰 불…<br>현재 상황은?

주한미군 55보급창서 큰 불…현재 상황은?
‘확인 제한·불충분 합의’ 보고에도 총평은 ‘GP 불능화’

‘확인 제한·불충분 합의’ 보고에도 총평은 ‘GP 불능화’
수신료 수신료

많이 본 뉴스

분야별

TV 뉴스

1TV 뉴스

2TV 뉴스

1TV 경인

뉴스특보

프리미엄K

취재K

글로벌K

영상K

시사프로그램

시사프로그램

라디오

지역뉴스

바로가기

공지·정정
KBS / 07235 서울특별시 영등포구 여의공원로 13(여의도동) / 대표전화 02-781-1000 / 기사배열 책임자, 청소년보호책임자 : 이승환
KBS뉴스 인터넷 서비스 / 서울특별시 마포구 매봉산로 45 KBS미디어센터 / 시청자상담실 02-781-1000 / 등록번호 서울 자00297 (2010년 6월 23일)

Copyright ⓒ KBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 이용(AI 학습 포함) 금지

요약내용

요약 내용은 네이버 CLOVA Summary를 통해 제공하고 있습니다.
기사의 내용을 올바르게 이해하기 위해서는 본문을 함께 읽어야 합니다.

동영상 퍼가기

KBS 뉴스 사이트 동영상을 퍼가면 KBS 뉴스의 서비스
이용정책에 동의하는 것으로 간주합니다.