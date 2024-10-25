Presidential office opposes ruling party chief on special inspector

동영상 고정 취소

[Anchor]



The presidential office has expressed its opposition to Representative Han Dong-hoon's stance on promoting the recommendation of a special inspector separate from the recommendation of directors for the North Korean Human Rights Foundation.



North Korea's human rights are an issue connected to the party's identity.



Floor leader Choo Kyung-ho's side also supported this position.



Woo Jeong-hwa reports.



[Report]



The presidential office clearly stated its opposition to Representative Han Dong-hoon's stance, emphasizing the 'identity as a conservative party.'



A senior official from the presidential office stressed, "The issue of North Korean human rights is connected to the party's identity."



While the appointment of a special inspector during the Moon Jae-in administration was important, they believed that the appointment of directors for the North Korean Human Rights Foundation was also significant, which is why they linked the two issues.



Another official stated, "We will follow the consensus within the party," but also expressed that North Korean human rights should not be treated as if they are insignificant.



Floor leader Choo Kyung-ho's side also actively defended this position.



They emphasized that the initial linkage of the two issues was not intended to reject the appointment of a special inspector, but to handle the recommendation of directors for the North Korean Human Rights Foundation together.



Within the party, there are voices suggesting that Representative Han Dong-hoon's stance is akin to voluntarily giving up a negotiation card with the opposition, and that the Democratic Party will not respond to the special inspector and will only escalate their offensive against the special investigation.



[Choo Kyung-ho/ Floor Leader of People Power Party: "I will no longer comment on this, no comment."]



Representative Han's side refuted that there has been no decision to link the two issues as a party.



Upon checking with the party's secretariat, it was confirmed that due to opposing opinions within the party at the time, it ultimately was not adopted as a party stance.



The People Power Party's general meeting to discuss the special inspector issue is expected to be held around Nov. 5 or Nov. 6, after the national audit concludes.



This is KBS News, Woo Jeong-hwa.



